Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 10:48 AM
2 minutes read
Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information
Photo via KhaoSod

A former Bangkok Metropolitan Council candidate responded to allegations that he spread unverified information following the Bangkok nightclub fire, insisting he acted as a volunteer and never intended to mislead the public.

Acting Lieutenant Chitpong “Nut” Khattapong came under scrutiny after appearing at the scene of the deadly fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao on July 12, where he was seen speaking with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and giving interviews to several media outlets.

Online criticism followed claims that Chitpong had repeated unverified allegations that emergency exits at the nightclub were locked to stop customers from leaving without paying their bills.

Some social media users also accused him of spreading claims that the venue’s owners attempted to collect payments during the evacuation.

Authorities have not confirmed either allegation, and the investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

Thai man poses as official at fire scene in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Footage shared by several news organisations showed Chitpong wearing military-style clothing while attending the scene.

Some media outlets later reported that he was not part of any official rescue organisation or government agency assigned to the emergency response.

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Chitpong previously stood as a candidate for the Bangkok Metropolitan Council in Phaya Thai district under the Bangkok Can Fly group led by former MP and former prime ministerial candidate Mongkolkit Suksintharanon.

Mongkolkit defended Chitpong in a Facebook post, describing him as a volunteer with a strong public spirit. He said Chitpong had been providing him with updates from the scene from around midnight until about 4am and denied reports describing him as a fake official.

Fake official at Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo via @zag_nattawin

Speaking to reporters, Chitpong explained that he was wearing military-style clothing because he had travelled directly from a BB gun competition before heading to the fire scene.

He also said he volunteers with a rescue foundation in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai area and had gone to assist emergency personnel.

Chitpong denied intentionally spreading false information, saying his comments to the media were based on his own understanding and assumptions at the time.

He acknowledged that he had speculated the venue’s owners might have locked emergency exits to prevent customers from leaving without paying, but maintained that he had not intended to mislead the public.

Thai man in military uniform denies fake official accusation
Photo via Facebook/ Chitpong Khattapong

He also addressed photographs circulating online showing him in various uniforms, explaining that some were taken during volunteer work while others were costumes worn during appearances in television dramas.

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Phiewphan said investigators would summon Chitpong for questioning and review his public statements.

Trairong said that if investigators determine he intentionally provided false information that caused damage to others or the public, legal action would be considered in accordance with the law.

Thai man in military uniform denies accusation of spreading fake news about Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo via Facebook/ Chitpong Khattapong

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 10:48 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.