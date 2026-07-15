Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

A former Bangkok Metropolitan Council candidate responded to allegations that he spread unverified information following the Bangkok nightclub fire, insisting he acted as a volunteer and never intended to mislead the public.

Acting Lieutenant Chitpong “Nut” Khattapong came under scrutiny after appearing at the scene of the deadly fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao on July 12, where he was seen speaking with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and giving interviews to several media outlets.

Online criticism followed claims that Chitpong had repeated unverified allegations that emergency exits at the nightclub were locked to stop customers from leaving without paying their bills.

Some social media users also accused him of spreading claims that the venue’s owners attempted to collect payments during the evacuation.

Authorities have not confirmed either allegation, and the investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

Footage shared by several news organisations showed Chitpong wearing military-style clothing while attending the scene.

Some media outlets later reported that he was not part of any official rescue organisation or government agency assigned to the emergency response.

Chitpong previously stood as a candidate for the Bangkok Metropolitan Council in Phaya Thai district under the Bangkok Can Fly group led by former MP and former prime ministerial candidate Mongkolkit Suksintharanon.

Mongkolkit defended Chitpong in a Facebook post, describing him as a volunteer with a strong public spirit. He said Chitpong had been providing him with updates from the scene from around midnight until about 4am and denied reports describing him as a fake official.

Speaking to reporters, Chitpong explained that he was wearing military-style clothing because he had travelled directly from a BB gun competition before heading to the fire scene.

He also said he volunteers with a rescue foundation in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai area and had gone to assist emergency personnel.

Chitpong denied intentionally spreading false information, saying his comments to the media were based on his own understanding and assumptions at the time.

He acknowledged that he had speculated the venue’s owners might have locked emergency exits to prevent customers from leaving without paying, but maintained that he had not intended to mislead the public.

He also addressed photographs circulating online showing him in various uniforms, explaining that some were taken during volunteer work while others were costumes worn during appearances in television dramas.

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Phiewphan said investigators would summon Chitpong for questioning and review his public statements.

Trairong said that if investigators determine he intentionally provided false information that caused damage to others or the public, legal action would be considered in accordance with the law.