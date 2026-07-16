Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 9:54 AM
1 minute read
Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from บิ๊กเกรียน and Amarin TV

The man accused of posing as a fake official at the scene of the Bangkok nightclub fire now faces four criminal allegations after voluntarily reporting to police yesterday, July 15.

Acting Sub Lieutenant Chitphong Khattaphong, known as “Lieutenant Nat,” met investigators at the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division after contacting them upon seeing media reports identifying him in the case.

The allegations stem from his appearance at the nightclub fire scene in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area on July 12, where he wore clothing resembling a military uniform and later gave media interviews that police said created public misunderstanding.

Chitphong arrived at the station and declined to comment to reporters before entering the building.

A man accused of posing as an official at the Bangkok nightclub fire faces four allegations after reporting to police.
Photo via Amarin TV

Police have informed the accused of four allegations:

  1. Using a radio communication device without permission.
  2. Impersonating a public official and carrying out official duties without legal authority.
  3. Disseminating false information that allegedly caused public alarm. Police said parts of Chitphong’s media interviews were inconsistent with the facts.
  4. Possessing military equipment unlawfully. Police said an additional charge relating to the body armour will be pursued if forensic tests confirm the vest worn at the fire scene is genuine body armour.
A man accused of posing as an official at the Bangkok nightclub fire faces four allegations after reporting to police.
Photo via MGR Online

Police said Chitphong is now officially the accused during the preliminary investigation. Thairath reported that He has not provided a statement, and investigators are continuing to question him in detail.

However, because he voluntarily appeared before investigators, police said he would be released temporarily after the charge notification and questioning process without being required to post bail.

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In related news, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, following the Bangkok nightclub fire, expressing sympathy for the victims’ families and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 9:54 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.