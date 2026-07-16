The man accused of posing as a fake official at the scene of the Bangkok nightclub fire now faces four criminal allegations after voluntarily reporting to police yesterday, July 15.

Acting Sub Lieutenant Chitphong Khattaphong, known as “Lieutenant Nat,” met investigators at the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division after contacting them upon seeing media reports identifying him in the case.

The allegations stem from his appearance at the nightclub fire scene in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area on July 12, where he wore clothing resembling a military uniform and later gave media interviews that police said created public misunderstanding.

Chitphong arrived at the station and declined to comment to reporters before entering the building.

Police have informed the accused of four allegations:

Using a radio communication device without permission. Impersonating a public official and carrying out official duties without legal authority. Disseminating false information that allegedly caused public alarm. Police said parts of Chitphong’s media interviews were inconsistent with the facts. Possessing military equipment unlawfully. Police said an additional charge relating to the body armour will be pursued if forensic tests confirm the vest worn at the fire scene is genuine body armour.

Police said Chitphong is now officially the accused during the preliminary investigation. Thairath reported that He has not provided a statement, and investigators are continuing to question him in detail.

However, because he voluntarily appeared before investigators, police said he would be released temporarily after the charge notification and questioning process without being required to post bail.

In related news, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, following the Bangkok nightclub fire, expressing sympathy for the victims’ families and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.