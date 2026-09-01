Shopper dies after two-metre escalator fall in Bangkok mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 1:26 PM
1 minute read
Shopper dies after two-metre escalator fall in Bangkok mall | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A man died after falling from an escalator at a shopping mall near Asok Intersection in Bangkok last night, August 31. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall and have not determined its cause.

Officials received a report of the incident at around 9.50pm, prompting officers and rescue workers to attend the shopping mall. The man was believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, but his name and nationality had not been released.

The man was reportedly travelling down an escalator from the fourth floor when he fell partway down, a distance of approximately two to three metres. He was found unconscious and severely injured. Police later confirmed that he died on the ground floor.

Escalator fall Bangkok
Photo by pakornkrit via Getty Images

An unnamed witness said the man had been walking alone while descending from the fourth floor. Partway down the escalator, he allegedly grabbed the handrail before falling. The fall reportedly made a loud noise, startling other shoppers in the area.

Officers from Lumpini Police Station attended the scene alongside rescue workers. Police are investigating what happened in the moments before the man fell and are seeking further information about the incident.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not determined why the man fell, and there has been no finding regarding his intent or confirmation of the cause of death.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 1:26 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.