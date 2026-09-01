Shopper dies after two-metre escalator fall in Bangkok mall

A man died after falling from an escalator at a shopping mall near Asok Intersection in Bangkok last night, August 31. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall and have not determined its cause.

Officials received a report of the incident at around 9.50pm, prompting officers and rescue workers to attend the shopping mall. The man was believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, but his name and nationality had not been released.

The man was reportedly travelling down an escalator from the fourth floor when he fell partway down, a distance of approximately two to three metres. He was found unconscious and severely injured. Police later confirmed that he died on the ground floor.

An unnamed witness said the man had been walking alone while descending from the fourth floor. Partway down the escalator, he allegedly grabbed the handrail before falling. The fall reportedly made a loud noise, startling other shoppers in the area.

Officers from Lumpini Police Station attended the scene alongside rescue workers. Police are investigating what happened in the moments before the man fell and are seeking further information about the incident.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not determined why the man fell, and there has been no finding regarding his intent or confirmation of the cause of death.

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