Two Maldivian men caught in Bangkok with crystal meth, cannabis

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 1:10 PM
2 minutes read
Two Maldivian men caught in Bangkok with crystal meth, cannabis
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Two Maldivian men were arrested in Bangkok after police found crystal meth hidden inside stainless steel tumblers and cannabis buds wrapped in children’s clothing.

Police identified the suspects as 46 year old Ali Rashid and 34 year old Mohamed Wisam. They were arrested after investigators traced several large parcels initially brought to a cargo service in the Pratunam area.

The investigation began on October 5 when a tipster told police that a foreign man had arrived with several large boxes wrapped tightly in tape and waiting to be shipped.

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Despite the heavy wrapping, a strong smell was coming from the parcels. Staff became concerned that the boxes might contain illegal items and told the man to take them back before alerting police.

Bangkok police arrested two Maldivian men after finding crystal meth hidden in tumblers and cannabis wrapped inside children’s clothing.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Investigators later found the parcels placed beneath a dormitory in Soi Phetchaburi 11, Ratchathewi district, apparently awaiting shipment through another delivery company.

Police monitored the area and later saw two foreign men call a tuk tuk to transport the boxes before officers moved in and searched the parcels.

Inside, they found eight stainless steel insulated tumblers containing crystal meth, with roughly 200 to 300 grammes concealed inside each cup. The total weight of the meth was 2.37 kilogrammes.

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Police also found around 10 kilogrammes of cannabis buds wrapped inside bundles of children’s clothing and secured with thick tape.

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Bangkok police arrested two Maldivian men after finding crystal meth hidden in tumblers and cannabis wrapped inside children’s clothing.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

The drugs were mixed among other items, including children’s clothes and toy cars, making the parcels appear at first glance to contain ordinary goods.

Police seized five large parcel boxes and took both men to Phaya Thai Police Station.

The pair were accused of jointly possessing and distributing a Category 1 narcotic, crystal methamphetamine, with intent to sell without permission. Both men denied the allegations.

Bangkok police arrested two Maldivian men after finding crystal meth hidden in tumblers and cannabis wrapped inside children’s clothing.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

They told police they did not know the boxes contained drugs or illegal items and claimed a friend had asked them to send the parcels on their behalf.

According to their account, the first delivery company refused the shipment because of the strong smell and told them to collect the boxes, prompting them to store the parcels at their accommodation before their arrest.

Police are now investigating whether the two men are connected to a transnational drug trafficking network and are seeking other foreign nationals suspected of involvement in drug offences.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 1:10 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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