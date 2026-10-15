Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings

A Malaysian couple on honeymoon in Bangkok were questioned yesterday, October 14, after officials found seven fuel cans in their parked car near an area under heightened security for the IMF-World Bank meetings.

The car was parked on Sukhumvit Soi 17 when Bangkok officials inspecting the area noticed it and asked relevant agencies to check the vehicle as a security precaution.

Thailand is hosting the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings 2026 from October 12 to 18, bringing heightened security to parts of the capital.

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An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to inspect the vehicle, but no dangerous or illegal items were initially found.

The Malaysian couple told officers they had entered Thailand on October 11 for a holiday and honeymoon and planned to return home on October 17. They were travelling around several provinces in their own car.

They said they had parked on Sukhumvit Soi 17 because they wanted to visit a nearby shopping centre, and a taxi driver in the area told them they could leave the car there.

Police later fined them 2,000 baht for parking in a no-parking zone.

Officers found seven fuel cans in the boot containing about 40 litres in total. The couple said they bought the fuel in Malaysia as an emergency reserve for the long trip, adding that petrol was cheaper there than in Thailand.

They also said they were unaware of the IMF-World Bank meetings and had travelled to Thailand only for tourism.

Lumpini police recorded their details and carried out further checks on both the couple and the vehicle.

Police also found no information linking them to violent groups. A detailed inspection of the car found no mechanisms or equipment that could be used to assemble an explosive device.

The couple were released after the checks were completed, while police said security monitoring around the meeting areas would continue.

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