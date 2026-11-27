An ethnic Chinese Malaysian online seller has drawn anger in Thailand after she berated a female security guard at the Makro wholesale store in Bangkok’s Sathon district and demanded an apology. The guard had asked her to stop livestreaming inside the store.

The incident happened on November 25. The seller and her team walked through the store for more than an hour, holding up products for viewers to order during a live broadcast. The guard approached and told them livestreaming was not allowed. The group carried on.

After the broadcast, the seller went to a service counter and called for the branch manager. She also demanded to see the guard. She claimed the guard had pushed away an item she was holding.

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A clip of almost 10 minutes shows the seller shouting in English and Chinese, swearing and pointing at the guard at close range. The guard raises her hands in a wai and explains quietly that she only told the group they could not film. The manager apologised on the guard’s behalf, but the seller insisted on an apology from the guard herself. Another staff member then told the guard to apologise to end the dispute. She bowed her head and gave a wai.

The seller posted the clips on her own page. In a video filmed after leaving, her companion said other livestreamers stop when guards warn them, but their group refused.

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Facebook page Luijeen, which follows Chinese-language social media, saved the clips and shared them. The seller’s page then blocked visitors from Thailand, according to Luijeen. The page’s followers abroad reported that she went live again on November 26 from another shop in Thailand.

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Luijeen alleged the seller entered on a tourist visa and has no work permit. Officials have not confirmed her visa status. A Labour Ministry list from April 2020 closes certain jobs to foreigners, and a Myanmar national in Ranong faced arrest last month over livestream selling under it.

Thai netizens want Makro to protect its staff and bar tourists from selling via livestream on its premises. Malaysian commenters also criticised the seller. Some tagged Thai immigration and asked Thailand to ban her.

Luijeen urged tourist police, local police and the Labour Ministry to investigate. The page also asked Makro to review how it protects employees. Makro and the authorities had not commented publicly at the time of writing.

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source: ลุยจีน