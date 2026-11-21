Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 36 year old Malaysian man has been arrested in Bangkok, accused of collecting cash for a phone scam gang whose members posed as officials and took about 8.25 million baht in cash and gold from a 75 year old woman in Bang Bon district. Police say the same man also collected 1.95 million baht from an 18 year old university student in Samut Prakan.

Police announced the arrest of Muhammad Nor bin Abu Bakar at Bang Bon Police Station yesterday, November 20, and said officers detained him at a hotel in Lat Phrao district on a Thonburi Criminal Court warrant for jointly committing fraud by impersonating another person.

The woman, whom police identified only by a pseudonym, told investigators that a caller contacted her on October 12 and asked whether she had ordered banned drugs, then told her to report to police in Mae Sot, Tak province. She withdrew 950,000 baht on October 14, 2 million baht on October 21 and 3 million baht on October 22, and on November 7 gave the gang a further 1 million baht along with gold weighing 20 baht, the Thai unit for gold, handing over each at her home.

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At the second handover, the collector gave her a mobile phone he described as government property and warned her not to tell anyone, including her family. The gang cut off contact after the final payment, and she filed a complaint at Bang Bon Police Station on November 9.

Under questioning, the suspect claimed that a Malaysian man had hired him and that he did not know the envelopes contained cash, police said. He told officers he was instructed to avoid CCTV cameras and slide the envelopes under a toilet door at a PTT petrol station on Rama II Road in the Samae Dam area, earning 5,000 baht a job.

An 18 year old private university student told Bang Sao Thong police on November 3 that callers posing as staff of the mobile operator AIS and as Hua Hin police officers said she was involved in a criminal case and persuaded her to withdraw 1.95 million baht from her father and hand it to a man outside her dormitory. Police said that man was the suspect, and officers are still tracing the money and others involved.

Earlier this month, Bangkok police arrested a Chinese suspect in a separate call-centre case in which a provincial governor’s mother was tricked into handing over gold.

Police urged the public, above all older people, not to trust anyone who claims by phone to be a government official or police officer, and never to hand over cash, gold or other valuables to anyone making such claims, but to check directly with the agency concerned.

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