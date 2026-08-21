M6 Motorway to Bangkok goes free every weekend from August 21

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 3:42 PM
2 minutes read
M6 Motorway to Bangkok goes free every weekend from August 21 | Thaiger
Photo via Department of Highways

Thailand’s M6 motorway between Bang Pa-in and Pak Chong will be free to use every weekend, starting today, August 21. Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn announced the change.

The road will be open from noon Friday through midnight Sunday, cutting travel time on the route from three hours to two.

During this trial period, speeds are capped at 80km/h. Only four-wheeled vehicles are allowed on the road. The trial runs from August 21 to December 25, 2026. After that, the motorway opens permanently, with speed limits set by the Department of Highways, capped at 120km/h.

Thailand's M6 Motorway will open free every weekend from August 21 to December 25, cutting travel time between Bang Pa-in and Pak Chong.
Photo via Department of Highways

Drivers heading toward Bangkok from Nakhon Ratchasima still face a gap in the route. The interchange at Pak Chong isn’t finished yet. They need to exit the M6 there, drive a stretch of Mittraphap Road, then re-enter the motorway at the Muang Luem toll plaza. That gap is expected to close when the motorway fully opens on December 25.

Pipat said construction is about 92% complete. The Department of Highways is tracking progress weekly. Around 13 remaining segments still need to be lifted into place. He expects that work to finish by the end of November, followed by system testing and surface checks through December.

Toll collection systems are still being installed. Pipat said tolling is expected to start sometime after April 2027. Officials haven’t decided whether that will be before or after Songkran. Road users have suggested waiting until after the festival, to avoid adding toll-booth queues to holiday traffic.

Thailand's M6 Motorway will open free every weekend from August 21 to December 25, cutting travel time between Bang Pa-in and Pak Chong.
Photo via Department of Highways

“I’ll discuss this with the Director-General of the Department of Highways,” Pipat said. “The toll for the full route, end to end, is expected to top out at around 250 baht.”

Related Articles

Pipat framed the M6 as an alternative route. Drivers can choose between the toll motorway above and the free road below. Taking the M6 should mean a faster, more predictable trip. It skips the intersections, traffic lights and congestion on Mittraphap Road.

Asked about complaints over patchy lighting on parts of the M6, Pipat said the Department of Highways needs to get every light working. It also needs to eliminate any dangerous or poorly lit stretches. The target is to finish before December 25 — work he expects to start soon.

Thailand's M6 Motorway will open free every weekend from August 21 to December 25, cutting travel time between Bang Pa-in and Pak Chong.
Photo via Department of Highways

He also urged drivers using the M6 during the trial to stay alert and stick to the 80km/h limit. A smoother road surface can tempt drivers to speed up, he warned, in ways that raise the risk of accidents.

“After December 25, during the year-end holidays, we’ll still open the road to smaller vehicles first,” Pipat said. “After the New Year holiday, all vehicle types will be allowed on the route. Speed limits will differ by vehicle type, since small and large vehicles have different speed restrictions.”

Two temporary rest stops are currently available in both directions, at Thap Wang and Sikhio. Permanent rest stops will be built and run by a private concessionaire. The contract is expected to be signed in February 2027, before construction begins under a two-year timeline.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya rescuers save German man from capsized sailboat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya rescuers save German man from capsized sailboat

37 minutes ago
Pattaya homeowner issues warning after CCTV catches clothes thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeowner issues warning after CCTV catches clothes thief

48 minutes ago
Elderly Thai man appeals for help after bank, police fail to explain missing money | Thaiger Bangkok News

Elderly Thai man appeals for help after bank, police fail to explain missing money

1 hour ago
YouTube-trained &#8216;dentist&#8217; among five arrested in medical crackdown near Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

YouTube-trained ‘dentist’ among five arrested in medical crackdown near Bangkok

1 hour ago
M6 Motorway to Bangkok goes free every weekend from August 21 | Thaiger Bangkok News

M6 Motorway to Bangkok goes free every weekend from August 21

2 hours ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

2 hours ago
Fujii Kaze&#8217;s Bangkok show cancelled due to &#8216;unforeseen circumstances&#8217; | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fujii Kaze’s Bangkok show cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

2 hours ago
Thailand blocks Starlink&#8217;s bid for full foreign ownership | Thaiger Business News

Thailand blocks Starlink’s bid for full foreign ownership

3 hours ago
Rider unharmed after throttle fault sends his motorcycle into Phuket sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Rider unharmed after throttle fault sends his motorcycle into Phuket sea

3 hours ago
Rising 15 years old muay Thai fighter dies of lung cancer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rising 15 years old muay Thai fighter dies of lung cancer

3 hours ago
British, Spanish diving instructors caught working illegally on Koh Tao | Thaiger Thailand News

British, Spanish diving instructors caught working illegally on Koh Tao

3 hours ago
Israeli couple says Thai laywer to blame after nominee network arrest | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Israeli couple says Thai laywer to blame after nominee network arrest

4 hours ago
GISTDA warns of high flood risk in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

GISTDA warns of high flood risk in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen school goes online after mass shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen school goes online after mass shooting threat

4 hours ago
Only 2 women held during late-night prostitution investigation in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Only 2 women held during late-night prostitution investigation in Pathum Thani

6 hours ago
Japan&#8217;s automakers told their base in Thailand is safe | Thaiger Thailand News

Japan’s automakers told their base in Thailand is safe

6 hours ago
Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid

7 hours ago
American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching | Thaiger Bangkok News

American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching

7 hours ago
Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital

7 hours ago
University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate | Thaiger Bangkok News

University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate

8 hours ago
China&#8217;s housing crash architect gets life in prison | Thaiger China News

China’s housing crash architect gets life in prison

8 hours ago
Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners

8 hours ago
Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21

9 hours ago
Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme | Thaiger Phuket News

Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme

24 hours ago
Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding | Thaiger Politics News

Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding

1 day ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 3:42 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.