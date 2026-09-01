Thai influencers find empty watch box inside damaged suitcase, case stalls

Two Thai social media influencers sought legal assistance after two luxury watches worth 610,000 baht disappeared from their checked baggage during a flight from Bangkok to Krabi.

The couple, Araya Trongklang and Kunlanan Udomphan, shared a video on August 21 showing them searching their luggage after retrieving it at Krabi Airport. The missing items included a Cartier watch worth around 470,000 baht and a Hermes watch worth 140,000 baht.

Araya and Kunlanan said they noticed that the zipper on their suitcase was broken after collecting it. They decided to immediately check their belongings.

In the footage, Araya tried to open the suitcase after discovering the damaged zipper. She eventually opened it and found the watch box empty.

A friend who had also travelled to Krabi said her suitcase had been searched as well. However, the video did not specify what belongings or valuables were missing from her luggage.

The couple said airline staff advised them to file a police complaint so they could seek access to CCTV footage at the airport. They followed the advice but said they had received no updates on the investigation.

The influencers subsequently contacted Thai lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet for legal assistance. Araya said 10 days had passed without progress, leaving her concerned that she would not receive justice.

During a press conference, the couple provided further details about the incident. They said they travelled from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Krabi International Airport at around 1.50pm on August 21.

Araya said she had seen X-ray images showing the two watches inside the suitcase before the flight. She said the watches were missing when she collected the luggage at Krabi Airport.

After the case was reported to the airline, Araya said staff offered to arrange a Business Class flight back to Bangkok for her, her boyfriend and four friends. However, she said this was not what she wanted and that she wanted her watches returned.

Ronnarong said he would take the influencers to file a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division as Araya’s complaints at two police stations had not progressed.

A similar case was reported last month when a Thai woman said her perfume disappeared from her checked baggage during a flight from Vietnam to Bangkok. She shared a photograph on TikTok showing that only the perfume cap remained.

Another Thai woman also took to social media to report that her luxury accessories had disappeared during a flight from Bangkok to China. She said the expensive items had also been placed in her checked luggage.