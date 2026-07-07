Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police

A Laotian driver accused Bangkok traffic police of unfair treatment after being fined 500 baht for breaking laws even though he followed road markings.

The Laotian national, identified only as Wattachak, shared dashcam footage of the incident with KhaoSod and called on the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to clarify the circumstances. Based on the footage and surrounding landmarks, the incident is believed to have occurred in the Rama IX area of Bangkok.

According to Wattachak, he was visiting Bangkok to meet Thai friends and was driving towards the Asok area to continue onto Sukhumvit Road.

Dashcam footage showed his vehicle travelling in the left lane, where road markings appear to allow motorists to continue straight or turn left.

The vehicle ahead completed the left turn without being stopped, and Wattachak followed the same route. After making the turn, he was stopped by a traffic police officer stationed near a roadside police booth.

Wattachak said he initially believed officers wanted to inspect his vehicle because it carried a Laotian registration plate. He said he handed over all required documents, including permits for the vehicle.

According to the driver, four or five additional officers then approached and informed him that vehicles were not permitted to turn left at that location, despite other motorists making the same manoeuvre.

Wattachak said he asked officers to explain the alleged offence, but did not receive a direct answer. Instead, he said they discussed directions to his hotel before telling him the offence could carry a fine of up to 4,000 baht.

The driver said he explained that it was his first time driving in Bangkok and attempted to negotiate. According to his account, one officer contacted a senior colleague, who later reduced the fine to 500 baht.

Wattachak said he eventually paid the amount in cash to avoid delaying his trip. He also alleged that he was not issued a receipt or an official traffic ticket after making the payment.

He told KhaoSod that he did not initially question the incident but later became concerned after discussing it with Thai friends, who suggested the situation appeared irregular.

Wattachak said he believed foreign motorists unfamiliar with Thai traffic regulations could be vulnerable to similar situations. He maintained that he had complied with the road markings and said he would seek legal action if Thai police insisted he had committed an offence carrying a 4,000 baht penalty.

The identities of the officers involved and the police station responsible have not been disclosed. As of publication, the RTP had not issued a statement responding to the allegations.