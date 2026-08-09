Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 9, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read
Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Rath

Family, colleagues, and former students gathered at a Nonthaburi temple yesterday (August 8) for the funeral of a mathematics teacher killed in the mass shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, as the Labour Ministry moved to secure compensation for victims’ families.

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims
Photo courtesy of Thai Rath

Rites for 41 year old Prapaporn Konsila, known to students as Kru Paew, were held at Wat Bang Oi Chang in Bang Kruai district from 1pm. At 4.45pm, Royal Household Bureau officials brought royally bestowed water for the bathing rite, with Labour Minister Chulapan Amornwiwat representing the royal family and Nonthaburi Deputy Governor Panisara Kanchanajitra presenting a royal wreath.

Prapaporn’s husband, 49 year old Thanapat Somsri, spoke through tears about their life together since 2009 and their son, now in grade six. Every morning, he said, Prapaporn cooked breakfast, bathed their son, and dropped him at school before heading to work.

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims
Photo courtesy of Thai Rath

He said there had been no problems between them and no warning sign that morning. He added that the family, once inseparable, now faced an uncertain future.

Chulapan expressed concern for the families of the eight killed and 21 injured in the shooting. He assigned Social Security Office Secretary-General Kanchana Poonkaew to review each case and expedite payouts from the Social Security Fund and Workmen’s Compensation Fund.

Kanchana said six of the eight deceased were current or former insured members. Families of the two work-related deaths, including Prapaporn’s, are entitled to 50,000 baht (approximately US$1,540) in funeral costs plus compensation equal to 70% of wages over 10 years.

Three injury cases qualify for medical costs and wage compensation, while four other families qualify for old-age gratuities under the Social Security Fund.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 9, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.