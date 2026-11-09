PM Anutin says government ready to listen to protesters’ concerns

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 11:41 AM
2 minutes read
PM Anutin says government ready to listen to protesters’ concerns
Photo by โสภน สุเสนา (Sopon Susena) via NationPhoto

A protest convoy from Krabi reached Government House in Bangkok yesterday, November 8, demanding that the government reduce fuel prices by 10 baht per litre and take action to ease the rising cost of living.

The demonstration was led by 52 year old Mano Khrueakaew, known as Kamnan Mano, a subdistrict headman from the Krabi Noi area. He led a group called the People’s Revolution Alliance to Protect the Land, calling for government action on economic pressures affecting households and businesses.

The protesters initially gathered at Kuan Nong Hong Intersection in Nakhon Si Thammarat province before announcing plans to continue their demonstration in Bangkok.

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Their main demand was an immediate 10-baht reduction in fuel prices per litre. Mano also questioned why Thailand’s fuel prices were linked to the Singapore market despite the country having its own refineries and crude oil resources.

Krabi protesters moved to Bangkok
Photo by โสภน สุเสนา (Sopon Susena) via NationPhoto

He called for a review of the fuel pricing structure, particularly refining margins, arguing that higher fuel costs increase the prices of consumer goods and agricultural production, putting additional pressure on household incomes.

The group also submitted demands concerning falling agricultural commodity prices, illegal drugs, corruption and businesses allegedly operating unlawfully, particularly those involving foreign capital.

After four days on the road, approximately 200 protesters arrived near Chamai Maruchet Bridge, close to Government House, at about 8.30pm yesterday.

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Fuel price protest outside government house
“Cut the cost of gas, fuel, electricity, internet, and tolls.” | Photo by โสภน สุเสนา (Sopon Susena) via NationPhoto

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that the government was prepared to listen to public concerns and would address issues where possible.

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However, he said the demand for an immediate 10-baht reduction in fuel prices required careful consideration, taking economic and fiscal mechanisms into account.

Police announced that gatherings were prohibited within a 50-metre radius of Government House. Protesters were also instructed not to carry weapons, use violence or obstruct officers on duty.

Krabi protesters demand fuel price reduction
Photo by โสภน สุเสนา (Sopon Susena) via NationPhoto

The restrictions prompted the group to submit a formal document to police requesting a review. The protesters argued that the measures restricted their freedom to demonstrate.

Mano was scheduled to meet activist Sondhi Limthongkul and his team at Baan Phra Athit today, November 9, to discuss the next steps in the protest.

Fuel prices have previously prompted demonstrations in Thailand. In 2024, truck drivers in the Northeast organised a convoy demanding a diesel price cap of 30 baht per litre. In 2025, the government increased excise taxes on petrol and diesel from May 7, following a period of falling crude oil prices.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 11:41 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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