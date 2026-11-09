PM Anutin says government ready to listen to protesters’ concerns

A protest convoy from Krabi reached Government House in Bangkok yesterday, November 8, demanding that the government reduce fuel prices by 10 baht per litre and take action to ease the rising cost of living.

The demonstration was led by 52 year old Mano Khrueakaew, known as Kamnan Mano, a subdistrict headman from the Krabi Noi area. He led a group called the People’s Revolution Alliance to Protect the Land, calling for government action on economic pressures affecting households and businesses.

The protesters initially gathered at Kuan Nong Hong Intersection in Nakhon Si Thammarat province before announcing plans to continue their demonstration in Bangkok.

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Their main demand was an immediate 10-baht reduction in fuel prices per litre. Mano also questioned why Thailand’s fuel prices were linked to the Singapore market despite the country having its own refineries and crude oil resources.

He called for a review of the fuel pricing structure, particularly refining margins, arguing that higher fuel costs increase the prices of consumer goods and agricultural production, putting additional pressure on household incomes.

The group also submitted demands concerning falling agricultural commodity prices, illegal drugs, corruption and businesses allegedly operating unlawfully, particularly those involving foreign capital.

After four days on the road, approximately 200 protesters arrived near Chamai Maruchet Bridge, close to Government House, at about 8.30pm yesterday.

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Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that the government was prepared to listen to public concerns and would address issues where possible.

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However, he said the demand for an immediate 10-baht reduction in fuel prices required careful consideration, taking economic and fiscal mechanisms into account.

Police announced that gatherings were prohibited within a 50-metre radius of Government House. Protesters were also instructed not to carry weapons, use violence or obstruct officers on duty.

The restrictions prompted the group to submit a formal document to police requesting a review. The protesters argued that the measures restricted their freedom to demonstrate.

Mano was scheduled to meet activist Sondhi Limthongkul and his team at Baan Phra Athit today, November 9, to discuss the next steps in the protest.

Fuel prices have previously prompted demonstrations in Thailand. In 2024, truck drivers in the Northeast organised a convoy demanding a diesel price cap of 30 baht per litre. In 2025, the government increased excise taxes on petrol and diesel from May 7, following a period of falling crude oil prices.

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