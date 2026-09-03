Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 3, 2026, 11:05 AM
1 minute read
Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university | Thaiger
Photo from Khaosod

A fire broke out in a document storage room on the eighth floor of a nine-storey building at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok early on Thursday morning, causing extensive damage but no reported injuries.

The 199 emergency hotline received the report at 6.47am, with the blaze located within the university on Pracharat Sai 1 Road in Wong Sawang, Bang Sue district.

Firefighters and rescue officers from Bang Pho Fire and Rescue Station arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the eighth floor. They brought the fire under control before clearing smoke from the seventh and eighth floors.

A preliminary inspection found the fire started in the document storage room, where documents and other materials sustained extensive damage. No injuries or deaths were reported.

According to Khaosod, police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university | News by Thaiger
Photo from Khaosod

Thursday’s blaze is the latest in a string of building fires to hit Bangkok in recent weeks. On August 28, a fire at Klong Thom Center injured 11 people and damaged the building’s structure and internal systems, forcing the centre to close temporarily while forensic officers investigated the cause. One trader at the centre said she lost her entire stock and working capital, with preliminary damage estimated in the millions of baht.

Bangkok has also seen fires in residential and office buildings over the past year, including a blaze that trapped residents in a 38-storey condominium tower and a fire at a commercial building on Sukhumvit Soi 8 that left two American tourists injured.

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In most cases, including Thursday’s incident at KMUTNB, fire crews have managed to contain the blaze to a single floor or section of a building before it could spread further.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 3, 2026, 11:05 AM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.