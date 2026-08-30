Klong Thom fire under control but hot spots remain, Chadchart says

Bangkok officials expect the remaining hot spots at Klong Thom Center to be extinguished within one to two days, while forensic officers could enter the building as early as tomorrow, August 31.

The fire broke out at Klong Thom Center on August 28, injuring 11 people and damaging the building’s structure and internal systems. No deaths were reported, and the centre has since temporarily closed.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the site today, August 30, and said the fire was under control, although several hot spots remained beneath steel structures.

Crews are using equipment to cut through steel beams blocking access to hot spots detected by infrared cameras on drones. Excavators and additional cutting equipment were also due to be deployed this afternoon.

Chadchart also addressed a renewed outbreak of fire near the KFC area yesterday, saying it occurred after electricity was supplied to the area. The flare-up was subsequently brought under control.

Air-quality checks across Bangkok have returned normal readings, with no dangerous toxic gases detected in the affected area.

PM2.5 and PM10 levels, which initially exceeded acceptable limits, have fallen to safe levels, although people have been advised to continue wearing masks as a precaution against dust near the site.

The firefighter who was previously in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation has been taken off a ventilator. Chadchart said he was conscious and in a safe condition.

About 200 affected residents and vendors have registered for assistance. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened a one-stop service at Wat Phra Phiren where those affected can register for assistance.

Affected vendors could receive slightly more than 10,000 baht each in BMA assistance. Nearby shopping centres have also offered temporary space for vendors, while the BMA is seeking other premises at special rental rates.

BMA’s financial assistance will be limited to vendors who were actually operating businesses at Klong Thom Center.

The site remains sealed off, with shop owners prohibited from entering to retrieve belongings until their identities have been verified and safety checks completed.

Forensic officers could enter the building as early as tomorrow, once the structure is declared safe.

Chadchart said Klong Thom Center is an older building constructed before the Building Control Act. He added that its fire-hydrant system was inspected by the BMA two years ago and found to be functioning normally.

He also said helicopters were not used during the fire because their powerful rotor downdraft could have worsened conditions. The BMA is instead exploring the use of firefighting drones for future operations.

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