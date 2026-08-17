Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 2:15 PM
2 minutes read
Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi | Thaiger

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen opened a new 14-storey ward building at a naval hospital in Bangkok on Sunday.

The building is called Thotsamabophit, a name His Majesty bestowed on it.

Their Majesties arrived at Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital in Thonburi district at 5.09pm. The hospital is run by the Naval Medical Department.

His Majesty the King stands on the carpet as senior naval officers salute on arrival, with Her Majesty the Queen beside him
Photo via Royal news pool

His Majesty lit the candles and incense before the Buddha image and observed the precepts. He then pressed the switch that drew the cover from the building’s name plaque.

The name honours His Majesty as the tenth reign of the Chakri dynasty.

A woman in mourning dress kneels to present a garland bowl to His Majesty the King on arrival at the hospital
Photo via Royal news pool

The building itself exists because the hospital was running out of room. Numbers have kept climbing, among navy personnel and among members of the public who come here for treatment.

It has more than 20,300 square metres of floor space across its 14 floors.

Related Articles

There are 228 beds. Of those, 184 are general beds and 44 are for critical and semi-critical care.

Space inside has been laid out for internal medicine and for complex cases in particular, with intelligent clinical support systems through the building.

His Majesty the King lights the candles at the Buddhist altar during the opening ceremony
Photo via Royal news pool

Their Majesties then moved to the ceremonial pavilion.

His Majesty presented offerings to the monks and poured the ceremonial water. Mementoes were given to those who had supported the project, and Their Majesties signed the stone plaque.

They then took leave of the monks. Inside the building, an exhibition called Navi Wet Boriruk had been staged under the name of the new block.

Their Majesties present mementoes to kneeling recipients at the ceremonial pavilion
Photo via Royal news pool

It runs across six zones.

  • Zone 1, A Stream of Royal Compassion. A record of royal support for the two naval hospitals. It includes a royal donation of 80 million baht for modern medical equipment, shared between Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital and Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital. It also covers continued help through the Covid-19 crisis.
  • Zone 2, Thotsamabophit, the Bestowed Name. How the 14-storey ward block came about, and what it is meant to fix: overcrowding, and access to care at international standards.
  • Zone 3, Tactical Medicine. Rescue work in crisis conditions, field medical operations, medical evacuation, and equipment devised by military doctors.
  • Zone 4, The Eye Centre. Small-incision laser vision correction, alongside a programme that helps low-income patients get the surgery.
  • Zone 5, Hyperbaric Medicine. The pressure chambers and high-pressure oxygen therapy, running to international standards around the clock.
  • Zone 6, Robotic Surgery. The Hugo RAS system, with a high-resolution 3D display. It reduces surgical risk, blood loss and complications, and shortens recovery. This is the first of its kind in a hospital under the Ministry of Defence.
Naval officers salute beside the royal car, with an attendant kneeling and a garland bowl held ready
Photo via Royal news pool

Their Majesties signed the commemorative book. They were then photographed with senior officials, navy commanders, project supporters, and the leadership of the Naval Medical Department and the hospital.

They then left by car.

Related news

Sources: Royal news pool, via Prachachat · Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital

Latest Thailand News
Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi

1 minute ago
Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her

6 minutes ago
Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months | Thaiger Tourism News

Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months

14 minutes ago
Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand

43 minutes ago
Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies

45 minutes ago
Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it | Thaiger Economy News

Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it

1 hour ago
Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan

2 hours ago
Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour&#8217;s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol | Thaiger Crime News

Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour’s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol

3 hours ago
Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint

3 hours ago
Official denied boarding despite confirmed Trang flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Official denied boarding despite confirmed Trang flight

3 hours ago
Medical staff mock patient&#8217;s hospital post, son now questions her death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Medical staff mock patient’s hospital post, son now questions her death

3 hours ago
AI image of dugongs with legs wins prize, prompting criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

AI image of dugongs with legs wins prize, prompting criticism

3 hours ago
Overnight charging blamed in Pathum Thani car fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Overnight charging blamed in Pathum Thani car fire

3 hours ago
Hundreds of Phuket firms face fresh ownership checks | Thaiger Phuket News

Hundreds of Phuket firms face fresh ownership checks

4 hours ago
Home-grown factories could gain edge in levy shake-up | Thaiger Economy News

Home-grown factories could gain edge in levy shake-up

4 hours ago
Thailand ranks 3rd for expat life in global 2026 survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks 3rd for expat life in global 2026 survey

4 hours ago
Bangkok street sweeper falls through a drain cover, and says nobody from her district came to ask how she is | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok street sweeper falls through a drain cover, and says nobody from her district came to ask how she is

4 hours ago
Thai couple, nearly 30 cats killed in Nonthaburi house fire, petrol found inside | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai couple, nearly 30 cats killed in Nonthaburi house fire, petrol found inside

5 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures

5 hours ago
Thailand to cut 30,000 civil service jobs, and small schools are next in line | Thaiger Education

Thailand to cut 30,000 civil service jobs, and small schools are next in line

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 17 August 2026: 60% chance of rain in Bangkok, flash flood warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 August 2026: 60% chance of rain in Bangkok, flash flood warning

7 hours ago
Thai surgeon says a doctor in the 60 Minutes exposé told him a different story | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai surgeon says a doctor in the 60 Minutes exposé told him a different story

16 hours ago
Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead | Thaiger Thailand News

Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead

21 hours ago
Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple

21 hours ago
Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors | Thaiger South Thailand News

Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors

22 hours ago
Bangkok News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 2:15 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.