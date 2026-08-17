Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen opened a new 14-storey ward building at a naval hospital in Bangkok on Sunday.

The building is called Thotsamabophit, a name His Majesty bestowed on it.

Their Majesties arrived at Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital in Thonburi district at 5.09pm. The hospital is run by the Naval Medical Department.

His Majesty lit the candles and incense before the Buddha image and observed the precepts. He then pressed the switch that drew the cover from the building’s name plaque.

The name honours His Majesty as the tenth reign of the Chakri dynasty.

The building itself exists because the hospital was running out of room. Numbers have kept climbing, among navy personnel and among members of the public who come here for treatment.

It has more than 20,300 square metres of floor space across its 14 floors.

There are 228 beds. Of those, 184 are general beds and 44 are for critical and semi-critical care.

Space inside has been laid out for internal medicine and for complex cases in particular, with intelligent clinical support systems through the building.

Their Majesties then moved to the ceremonial pavilion.

His Majesty presented offerings to the monks and poured the ceremonial water. Mementoes were given to those who had supported the project, and Their Majesties signed the stone plaque.

They then took leave of the monks. Inside the building, an exhibition called Navi Wet Boriruk had been staged under the name of the new block.

It runs across six zones.

Zone 1, A Stream of Royal Compassion. A record of royal support for the two naval hospitals. It includes a royal donation of 80 million baht for modern medical equipment, shared between Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital and Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital. It also covers continued help through the Covid-19 crisis.

A record of royal support for the two naval hospitals. It includes a royal donation of 80 million baht for modern medical equipment, shared between Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital and Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital. It also covers continued help through the Covid-19 crisis. Zone 2, Thotsamabophit, the Bestowed Name. How the 14-storey ward block came about, and what it is meant to fix: overcrowding, and access to care at international standards.

How the 14-storey ward block came about, and what it is meant to fix: overcrowding, and access to care at international standards. Zone 3, Tactical Medicine. Rescue work in crisis conditions, field medical operations, medical evacuation, and equipment devised by military doctors.

Rescue work in crisis conditions, field medical operations, medical evacuation, and equipment devised by military doctors. Zone 4, The Eye Centre. Small-incision laser vision correction, alongside a programme that helps low-income patients get the surgery.

Small-incision laser vision correction, alongside a programme that helps low-income patients get the surgery. Zone 5, Hyperbaric Medicine. The pressure chambers and high-pressure oxygen therapy, running to international standards around the clock.

The pressure chambers and high-pressure oxygen therapy, running to international standards around the clock. Zone 6, Robotic Surgery. The Hugo RAS system, with a high-resolution 3D display. It reduces surgical risk, blood loss and complications, and shortens recovery. This is the first of its kind in a hospital under the Ministry of Defence.

Their Majesties signed the commemorative book. They were then photographed with senior officials, navy commanders, project supporters, and the leadership of the Naval Medical Department and the hospital.

They then left by car.

Related news

Sources: Royal news pool, via Prachachat · Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital