Medical staff mock patient’s hospital post, son now questions her death

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 11:11 AM
2 minutes read
Medical staff mock patient’s hospital post, son now questions her death | Thaiger

A woman in Khon Kaen posted from her hospital bed that she had been waiting since midday. Medical staff found it funny.

She wrote, in Isan dialect, that if nobody was going to examine her she might as well go home and die.

The patient's Facebook post, showing her lying on a hospital bed with her face blurred, saying she had waited since midday

A large Facebook page picked the post up and put it in front of a much bigger audience. That is where the comments came in.

The page that later reported the story said most of the accounts leaving them belonged to nursing staff.

“If you are in pain and cannot wait, then go home and die,” one wrote.

Another said everyone waits, at state hospitals, clinics and private hospitals alike. If she could still post on Facebook she could not be that ill, the comment went on. She should go home and die as she had said.

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“If you cannot wait, go and die at home like you posted. Thank you,” said a third.

Several accounts left laughing reactions.

Days later her son posted that she had died.

The son's Facebook post describing the 4am call, the fall in the bathroom and the bleeding on his mother's brain

She had been due to leave hospital that day or the next. At around 4am, he wrote, staff phoned the family to say she had been found unconscious in the bathroom.

She had gone in on her own, fallen, and hit her head on the floor. The bleeding was on the brain.

Two things sit in his post. The first is the timing.

Visiting hours run from 6pm to 8pm, he wrote, so after that the ward staff were the ones responsible for her. Nobody appears to have noticed she had left her bed until 4am.

The second is what followed. The family was told there would be surgery, and then there was not.

By mid-afternoon she had been moved to a different building and a different room. The answer they were finally given was that it was too late, because the bleeding was already too heavy.

They had expected to bring her home. They collected her body for the funeral instead.

The son was careful about what he was claiming. He wrote that he was not blaming anyone yet, because he was in shock and did not know what to do next.

The fall may have been an accident. Whether the ward was watching her is a separate question, and one only the hospital’s own record can answer.

The comments are a third thing again. Nothing in them caused her death.

What they did was hold up a sick woman for public mockery, on the subject of whether she would live. The audience doing the laughing had never met her.

Readers went at the commenters hard.

“Nurses are good,” one wrote. “Just not every nurse.”

Another asked whether people doing that work had simply grown numb to illness and death.

Our source did not name the hospital, and it has not commented. No investigation has been announced.

Update, 17 August: a nurse has apologised for leaving the laughing reaction.

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Source: ซ้อเปา – เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 11:11 AM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.