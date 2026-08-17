Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 1:31 PM
2 minutes read
Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies | Thaiger

A nurse has apologised for putting a laughing reaction on the Facebook post of a Khon Kaen woman who died days later.

She wrote it as a reply on the same thread. Channel 3 broadcast the apology on Monday.

“I am the person in the post who pressed the laugh,” she wrote.

“I am truly sorry for doing it, without thinking that what I did might cause anyone distress.”

She said she accepted the blame, and every word of criticism about her professional ethics.

“It came from my own carelessness, from taking in only one side of the story.”

She apologised to the woman who died as well.

Related Articles

“I will improve, and think my actions through more carefully than this. I will carry this fault with me for the rest of my life.”

Her name and face are blurred in the broadcast. The photograph beside the apology shows her in a nurse’s uniform.

Channel 3 broadcast showing the apology posted by a nurse who left a laughing reaction on a Khon Kaen patient&#039;s Facebook post, with her name and face blurred

It is worth being precise about what she has admitted, because it is narrower than the anger aimed at that thread.

She says she left a laughing reaction. She does not say she wrote any of the comments telling the woman to go home and die.

Those came from other accounts.

The original post came from a woman lying in a hospital bed in Khon Kaen. She had been waiting since midday.

She wrote, in Isan dialect, that if nobody was going to examine her she might as well go home and die.

A large Facebook page picked it up. Comments and laughing reactions followed, and the page that reported the story said most of the accounts belonged to nursing staff.

“If you are in pain and cannot wait, then go home and die,” one wrote.

Days later her son posted that she had died.

She had been found unconscious in the hospital bathroom at about 4am. She had fallen and hit her head, and the bleeding was on the brain.

He asked why she had been allowed to go to the bathroom alone. Visiting hours end at 8pm, and nobody appears to have noticed she was gone until 4am.

Nothing in the comments caused her death.

The fall, and the care she was given on the ward, are separate questions. They are the ones her family is still asking.

The hospital has not been named and has not commented. No investigation has been announced.

The Nursing Council has not said whether it will examine the conduct of any of the accounts involved.

Related news

Sources: Channel 3 · Daily News · Kapook

Latest Thailand News
Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand

8 seconds ago
Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies

2 minutes ago
Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it | Thaiger Economy News

Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it

18 minutes ago
Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan

1 hour ago
Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour&#8217;s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol | Thaiger Crime News

Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour’s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol

2 hours ago
Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint

2 hours ago
Official denied boarding despite confirmed Trang flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Official denied boarding despite confirmed Trang flight

2 hours ago
Medical staff mock patient&#8217;s hospital post, son now questions her death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Medical staff mock patient’s hospital post, son now questions her death

2 hours ago
AI image of dugongs with legs wins prize, prompting criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

AI image of dugongs with legs wins prize, prompting criticism

3 hours ago
Overnight charging blamed in Pathum Thani car fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Overnight charging blamed in Pathum Thani car fire

3 hours ago
Hundreds of Phuket firms face fresh ownership checks | Thaiger Phuket News

Hundreds of Phuket firms face fresh ownership checks

3 hours ago
Home-grown factories could gain edge in levy shake-up | Thaiger Economy News

Home-grown factories could gain edge in levy shake-up

3 hours ago
Thailand ranks 3rd for expat life in global 2026 survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks 3rd for expat life in global 2026 survey

3 hours ago
Bangkok street sweeper falls through a drain cover, and says nobody from her district came to ask how she is | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok street sweeper falls through a drain cover, and says nobody from her district came to ask how she is

4 hours ago
Thai couple, nearly 30 cats killed in Nonthaburi house fire, petrol found inside | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai couple, nearly 30 cats killed in Nonthaburi house fire, petrol found inside

4 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures

5 hours ago
Thailand to cut 30,000 civil service jobs, and small schools are next in line | Thaiger Education

Thailand to cut 30,000 civil service jobs, and small schools are next in line

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 17 August 2026: 60% chance of rain in Bangkok, flash flood warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 August 2026: 60% chance of rain in Bangkok, flash flood warning

7 hours ago
Thai surgeon says a doctor in the 60 Minutes exposé told him a different story | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai surgeon says a doctor in the 60 Minutes exposé told him a different story

15 hours ago
Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead | Thaiger Thailand News

Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead

20 hours ago
Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple

21 hours ago
Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors | Thaiger South Thailand News

Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors

21 hours ago
HYROX Bangkok hit by dirty equipment complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

HYROX Bangkok hit by dirty equipment complaints

22 hours ago
Indian tourists rescued after longtail boat capsizes off Krabi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Indian tourists rescued after longtail boat capsizes off Krabi

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai flash flood sweeps tourist at Mae Sa Waterfall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai flash flood sweeps tourist at Mae Sa Waterfall

23 hours ago
Bangkok News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 1:31 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.