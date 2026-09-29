Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 12:05 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he understood residents’ anger after facing backlash while distributing relief supplies during severe flooding at Khlong Chan Housing Estate in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

The Khlong Chan Housing Estate is home to more than 4,000 households and has been severely affected by flooding. Thai PBS reported that floodwater remained at about 1.5 metres on September 28, with residents calling for additional water pumps to drain the area and restore access to tap water.

Anutin first visited the area on September 27 to assess the flooding, offer support to residents and distribute survival kits. He travelled by boat through the flooded estate, where residents gathered to receive food, drinking water and other necessities.

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Some residents called for more water pumps to be installed to reduce the floodwater. Others expressed anger towards the Prime Minister, with one resident reportedly shouting, “Getting way too rich!” while another asked, “Why did you come here?”

Anutin visit Khlong Chan Housing Estate
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Some residents also sarcastically suggested taking Anutin on a boat tour of the flooded area, referring to previous government statements about the flood situation in Bangkok.

Anutin did not respond to the criticism during the visit. A member of his team instead told residents that the Prime Minister had brought drinking water to them.

Despite the reaction, Anutin returned to Khlong Chan Housing Estate yesterday, September 28, for a second visit.

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Thai PBS reported that some residents again shouted criticism and profanity, while another group attempted to calm them down. Anutin did not respond and continued distributing food, drinking water and survival supplies.

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Anutin offers food and necessities to flood-hit residents
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

After the second visit, Anutin told reporters that he had not heard the same complaints about shortages of food and electricity that he encountered during his first visit. He said food supplies had been delivered, electricity had been restored to the buildings, and officials were working to reconnect tap water.

Anutin also explained why water pumps could not yet be used to drain the flooded area. He said the water level outside the estate remained higher, meaning water pumped out would flow back into the area.

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He said officials would have to wait for water levels in nearby canals to fall before pumping could be carried out effectively. Anutin said officials were also arranging additional pumps and replacing damaged equipment.

Anutin faces backlash
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Regarding the criticism from residents, Anutin said he understood their frustration and would continue assisting. Anutin stated that if he were in the same situation, he might have reacted with even more anger.

“No matter what anyone said or criticised, we continued to bring them food, and they said they already had enough. At the very least, we can address their immediate needs overnight.”

Anutin said he would also visit flood-affected areas in Rom Klao and Lat Krabang to assess residents’ needs.

He pledged that officials would continue delivering food, drinking water and other necessities to residents daily until conditions allow authorities to resume more effective floodwater drainage. Thai PBS reported that the government was continuing to assist Khlong Chan and other heavily affected areas.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 12:05 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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