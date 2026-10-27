Khao San Road plans biggest Halloween party, calls for 4am closing

Bangkok’s Khao San Road is preparing to host its biggest Halloween celebration yet on October 30 and 31, with organisers expecting up to 60,000 Thai and foreign visitors over the two nights.

The event, called One Halloween: Creature of the Night, will begin at 5pm each evening, with the popular tourist street hosting horror-themed installations, costume competitions and other activities.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said organisers have allocated more than 5 million baht to the event, the largest budget for a Halloween celebration on the street.

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Matichon noted that the programme includes a costume competition with prizes totalling nearly 1 million baht. Organisers have also hired specialist designers from the United States to create the decorations and installations.

Sanga hopes the Khao San Road Halloween event will attract at least 30,000 visitors each night and generate more than 100 million baht in daily spending.

That would represent a substantial increase from a typical weekend, when the area receives approximately 20,000 visitors and generates around 20 million baht a day, according to the association.

Despite the ambitious targets, Sanga expressed concern about weaker advance bookings and the rising cost of international airfares.

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He said higher ticket prices could discourage budget-conscious foreign visitors, particularly those travelling long distances, and urged the government to introduce further tourism incentives before the New Year.

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The association is also pushing for changes to nightlife licensing rules that would allow more businesses on Khao San Road to operate until 4am.

Sanga said approximately 50 to 60 businesses currently hold licences that generally require them to close by midnight, despite demand from foreign visitors for later nightlife.

The operators have asked Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and relevant agencies to review the area’s entertainment zoning arrangements.

The association submitted its formal appeal on October 22, seeking a legal route to extended operating hours and improved oversight of nightlife venues.

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Businesses have pledged to follow safety requirements, including noise controls and measures to discourage drink-driving, if the proposed changes are approved. However, no approval for 4am closing has been announced.

The Halloween celebration is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, October 30 and 31. Visitors can also explore other Halloween events across Bangkok, including costume contests, haunted attractions and live entertainment.