Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules

Bangkok nightlife operators have asked Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to review Khao San Road closing hours, saying stricter enforcement of midnight restrictions is hurting businesses and tourism in the popular tourist district.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, submitted a letter to the prime minister yesterday, October 22, calling for changes to entertainment zoning regulations and a proposed government pilot scheme.

The association said businesses were struggling with enforcement measures requiring certain venues to close at midnight, despite foreign tourists often preferring to stay out later.

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It argued that existing regulations had not kept pace with Khao San Road’s development into an international nightlife destination, affecting tourism, investment and business revenue.

The group said current entertainment zoning arrangements prevented many operators from obtaining the licences needed to operate legally beyond midnight.

It urged Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, to instruct relevant agencies to revise zoning regulations to better accommodate the district’s businesses and allow them to apply for appropriate entertainment venue licences.

Anutin previously described Khao San Road as one of Bangkok’s designated entertainment zones in July. The precise boundaries and licensing restrictions affecting individual businesses remain unclear.

The association also called for faster implementation of the proposed ‘Khaosan Sandbox’, a government pilot programme intended to address outdated regulations and improve oversight of nightlife businesses.

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On October 21, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissanananthakul said the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, Metropolitan Police Bureau and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had been tasked with developing measures for the pilot programme.

The licensing issue had also been raised earlier this year, when MPs called for reforms to Thailand’s entertainment venue laws, citing widespread difficulties obtaining licences, including on Khao San Road.

In its letter, the association pledged to cooperate with government agencies on safety standards, orderly business operations, drug prevention and the protection of children and young people.

It also requested a meeting with relevant agencies to discuss practical solutions that would allow businesses to operate legally while maintaining public safety.

No changes to the district’s closing-hour restrictions have been announced following the appeal.

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