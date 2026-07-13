Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 10:29 AM
2 minutes read
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai soldier surrendered to police after shooting his ex-wife and her partner at a house in the Prawet district of Bangkok yesterday, July 12, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

Officers from Udomsuk Police Station responded to reports of a shooting at a house in Soi Chalerm Prakiat Rama IX 30, Section 28, in Dok Mai subdistrict on Saturday evening.

At the scene, police found the body of 19 year old Film inside a car parked outside the property. According to investigators, he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Film’s girlfriend, 36 year old Tarn, was found with gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder and abdomen. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Thai man shot dead by girlfriend's ex-husband
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice

Film’s mother, 42 year old Waraporn, told police and ThaiRath that the couple had returned home from work at a nearby factory at about 6pm.

According to Waraporn, the gunman, who is Tarn’s former husband, arrived at the house in a black Mazda sedan while Film was parking the car.

Waraporn said her son called her after seeing the man arrive and asked what he should do. She told him to remain inside the vehicle for his own safety. She then heard gunshots moments later. When she reached the car, she found her son dead and Tarn seriously injured.

Related Articles

The owner of the factory where the couple worked told reporters that Tarn and her former husband divorced two years ago. He said he had never seen the suspect visit the factory or harass Tarn after the separation.

Thai soldier kills ex-wife's boyfriend
Photo via ThaiRath

The employer added that he had met the accused while the couple were still together and had not previously observed aggressive behaviour.

Police later identified the accused as 37 year old Sergeant Major First Class Nattaphon Chanprasert. He surrendered at Ban Pong Police Station in Ratchaburi province and handed officers a 9mm Glock pistol, which police believe was used in the shooting.

According to police, the accused admitted to the shooting during questioning and said he acted out of jealousy after seeing his former wife with another man.

The accused will be transferred to Udomsuk Police Station for further legal proceedings. Police have not yet announced the charges that will be filed.

Thai soldier surrenders for fatal shooting in Bangkok
Photo via ThaiRath

Latest Thailand News
Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam Thailand News

Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam

42 minutes ago
Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire Phuket News

Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

54 minutes ago
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend

3 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

4 hours ago
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend Bangkok News

Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

6 hours ago
&#8216;It&#8217;s my fault&#8217;: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate Bangkok News

‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

6 hours ago
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok Bangkok News

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

6 hours ago
From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned Bangkok News

From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

7 hours ago
Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence Thailand News

Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence

22 hours ago
Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home Northern Thailand News

Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home

23 hours ago
Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension Thailand News

Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

1 day ago
Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

1 day ago
Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence

1 day ago
Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning

1 day ago
Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300 Thailand News

Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300

1 day ago
Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants Thailand News

Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants

1 day ago
Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick Eastern Thailand News

Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick

1 day ago
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack Thailand News

Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack

1 day ago
Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe Thailand News

Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe

1 day ago
Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant Thailand News

Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant

1 day ago
Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site Thailand News

Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site

1 day ago
Japanese woman stitches housemate&#8217;s mouth closed Thailand News

Japanese woman stitches housemate’s mouth closed

2 days ago
Anutin says Thaksin&#8217;s travels are personal, not political Thailand News

Anutin says Thaksin’s travels are personal, not political

2 days ago
Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats Thailand News

Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 10:29 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.