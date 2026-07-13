Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

A Thai soldier surrendered to police after shooting his ex-wife and her partner at a house in the Prawet district of Bangkok yesterday, July 12, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

Officers from Udomsuk Police Station responded to reports of a shooting at a house in Soi Chalerm Prakiat Rama IX 30, Section 28, in Dok Mai subdistrict on Saturday evening.

At the scene, police found the body of 19 year old Film inside a car parked outside the property. According to investigators, he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Film’s girlfriend, 36 year old Tarn, was found with gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder and abdomen. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Film’s mother, 42 year old Waraporn, told police and ThaiRath that the couple had returned home from work at a nearby factory at about 6pm.

According to Waraporn, the gunman, who is Tarn’s former husband, arrived at the house in a black Mazda sedan while Film was parking the car.

Waraporn said her son called her after seeing the man arrive and asked what he should do. She told him to remain inside the vehicle for his own safety. She then heard gunshots moments later. When she reached the car, she found her son dead and Tarn seriously injured.

The owner of the factory where the couple worked told reporters that Tarn and her former husband divorced two years ago. He said he had never seen the suspect visit the factory or harass Tarn after the separation.

The employer added that he had met the accused while the couple were still together and had not previously observed aggressive behaviour.

Police later identified the accused as 37 year old Sergeant Major First Class Nattaphon Chanprasert. He surrendered at Ban Pong Police Station in Ratchaburi province and handed officers a 9mm Glock pistol, which police believe was used in the shooting.

According to police, the accused admitted to the shooting during questioning and said he acted out of jealousy after seeing his former wife with another man.

The accused will be transferred to Udomsuk Police Station for further legal proceedings. Police have not yet announced the charges that will be filed.