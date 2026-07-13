Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 5:08 PM
1 minute read
Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road
Photo via TikTok/ @washizu_aoi1211

A Japanese content creator apologised after staging a fake pickpocketing video on Bangkok’s Khao San Road, prompting criticism online and a police complaint from one of the people featured in the footage.

The video was originally posted on the TikTok account @washizu_aoi1211 before being deleted following widespread backlash. It was later reposted on X by user @DEATHDOL_NOTE, who criticised the creator and translated the video’s caption into English.

According to the translated caption, the creator asked, “Will I get pickpocketed if I leave my wallet visibly sticking out of my pocket in Thailand?”

The footage showed the Japanese man walking along Khao San Road with an orange wallet filled with cash protruding from his pocket while interacting with people working in the area.

Fake pickpocket on Khao San Road Bangkok
Photo via TikTok/ @washizu_aoi1211

The video appeared to show several people secretly removing the wallet, leading many viewers to believe they had witnessed genuine pickpocketing in Thailand.

The creator later admitted that the Khao San Road prank had been staged. He said he had asked each person featured in the video to pretend to steal the wallet and promised to pay them for participating.

One of the people who appeared in the footage, a Burmese national working on Khao San Road, later filed a complaint with Chana Songkhram Police Station.

Related Articles

According to the complaint, tourists, particularly foreign visitors, believed he was a real pickpocket after watching the video and began treating him with suspicion. His sister also alleged that he lost his job after the staged video circulated online.

Japanese apologises for staging pickpocketing video on Khao San Road in Bangkok
Photo via TikTok/ @washizu_aoi1211

The incident drew criticism from both Thai and Japanese social media users. In response, the content creator posted a video apologising for his actions, admitting that he had prioritised attracting views over the consequences of the content.

He also claimed that he had spoken with the worker’s younger sister and that the employer allowed the man to return to work after watching the apology and clarification.

Despite the apology, many online users continued to criticise the creator and called for legal action as well as sanctions against his social media accounts.

Police have not yet announced whether any legal action will be taken in connection with the incident.

@washizu_aoi1211

本当に申し訳ありませんでした

♬ オリジナル楽曲 – フリダム日記 – フリダム日記

Latest Thailand News
Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road Bangkok News

Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road

18 seconds ago
Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son Northern Thailand News

Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son

55 minutes ago
Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam Thailand News

Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam

2 hours ago
Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire Phuket News

Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

2 hours ago
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend

4 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

6 hours ago
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend Bangkok News

Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

7 hours ago
&#8216;It&#8217;s my fault&#8217;: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate Bangkok News

‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

7 hours ago
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok Bangkok News

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

7 hours ago
From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned Bangkok News

From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

8 hours ago
Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence Thailand News

Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence

24 hours ago
Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home Northern Thailand News

Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home

1 day ago
Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension Thailand News

Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

1 day ago
Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

1 day ago
Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence

1 day ago
Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning

1 day ago
Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300 Thailand News

Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300

1 day ago
Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants Thailand News

Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants

1 day ago
Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick Eastern Thailand News

Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick

1 day ago
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack Thailand News

Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack

1 day ago
Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe Thailand News

Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe

1 day ago
Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant Thailand News

Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant

1 day ago
Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site Thailand News

Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site

1 day ago
Japanese woman stitches housemate&#8217;s mouth closed Thailand News

Japanese woman stitches housemate’s mouth closed

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 5:08 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.