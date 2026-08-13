Thai teenagers attack and rob Japanese man near Makkasan Airport Rail Link

A Japanese national sustained injuries and lost his credit card after he was attacked by a group of Thai teenagers near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok at around 8pm on August 12.

A 44 year old Thai app-based taxi driver, Arthit, shared an account of the incident in the Grab Car Driver Club Thailand Facebook group.

He said he had been resting in an area beneath the station when he heard teenagers making loud noises in an abandoned area nearby. Shortly afterwards, the teenagers left the area on two motorcycles.

Arthit then encountered Japanese man, later identified as 43 year old Yuki, shortly after teenagers left. Yuki emerged from the dark with injuries to his face, prompting Arthit to take him to hospital.

Arthit later spoke with Yuki, who said he had travelled to Thailand to celebrate the birthday of his Thai girlfriend. He planned to use the Airport Rail Link but accidentally entered the abandoned area while trying to find his way to the station.

According to Yuki’s account, a group of teenagers approached him and initially spoke to him in Thai. He told them that he was not Thai, after which they demanded money in English, repeatedly shouting, “Money, money.”

Yuki said he responded in Thai that he did not have any money, but the group prevented him from leaving. The teenagers struck him three times on the back of his head and punched him in the face, causing an injury to his mouth. The teenage group then left with his credit card.

Arthit said he shared details of the case online to warn people travelling through the area and to encourage relevant agencies to take action, saying incidents of this nature could affect Thailand’s tourism image.

The driver also said he was previously attacked in the same area by a group of teenagers who were under 15 years old. He alleged that they threw a bucket at him while he was resting there, but said he did not report the incident because of their age.

Arthit urged parents and guardians to take greater care of their children to prevent them from causing problems in the community.

Makkasan Police Station Superintendent Uramporn Khundatesamrit visited the scene today, August 13, to investigate the reported attack. He told Inside Thailand that officers were collecting evidence and reviewing security camera footage to identify the teenagers involved.

The superintendent also said he would coordinate with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Airport Rail Link, which oversee the area, to improve lighting and clear the site.

The area near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station has a cycling and jogging track connected to Soi Asok-Din Daeng 30 and Soi Asok-Din Daeng 32. Arthit said the area had received little maintenance and had become overgrown with grass and trees.

The area was previously used by people for exercise, but the lack of maintenance reportedly led to people gathering there for activities perceived as suspicious.

Police are continuing to investigate the Makkasan Airport Rail Link attack and review evidence to identify those involved.