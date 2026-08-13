Thai teenagers attack and rob Japanese man near Makkasan Airport Rail Link

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 5:56 PM
2 minutes read
Thai teenagers attack and rob Japanese man near Makkasan Airport Rail Link | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook group/ Grab Car Driver club Thailand

A Japanese national sustained injuries and lost his credit card after he was attacked by a group of Thai teenagers near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok at around 8pm on August 12.

A 44 year old Thai app-based taxi driver, Arthit, shared an account of the incident in the Grab Car Driver Club Thailand Facebook group.

He said he had been resting in an area beneath the station when he heard teenagers making loud noises in an abandoned area nearby. Shortly afterwards, the teenagers left the area on two motorcycles.

Arthit then encountered Japanese man, later identified as 43 year old Yuki, shortly after teenagers left. Yuki emerged from the dark with injuries to his face, prompting Arthit to take him to hospital.

Japanese tourist robbed in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook group/ Grab Car Driver club Thailand

Arthit later spoke with Yuki, who said he had travelled to Thailand to celebrate the birthday of his Thai girlfriend. He planned to use the Airport Rail Link but accidentally entered the abandoned area while trying to find his way to the station.

According to Yuki’s account, a group of teenagers approached him and initially spoke to him in Thai. He told them that he was not Thai, after which they demanded money in English, repeatedly shouting, “Money, money.”

Yuki said he responded in Thai that he did not have any money, but the group prevented him from leaving. The teenagers struck him three times on the back of his head and punched him in the face, causing an injury to his mouth. The teenage group then left with his credit card.

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Arthit said he shared details of the case online to warn people travelling through the area and to encourage relevant agencies to take action, saying incidents of this nature could affect Thailand’s tourism image.

Thai teens attack Japanese man
Photo via Facebook group/ Grab Car Driver club Thailand

The driver also said he was previously attacked in the same area by a group of teenagers who were under 15 years old. He alleged that they threw a bucket at him while he was resting there, but said he did not report the incident because of their age.

Arthit urged parents and guardians to take greater care of their children to prevent them from causing problems in the community.

Makkasan Police Station Superintendent Uramporn Khundatesamrit visited the scene today, August 13, to investigate the reported attack. He told Inside Thailand that officers were collecting evidence and reviewing security camera footage to identify the teenagers involved.

The superintendent also said he would coordinate with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Airport Rail Link, which oversee the area, to improve lighting and clear the site.

Japanese man attacked near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

The area near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station has a cycling and jogging track connected to Soi Asok-Din Daeng 30 and Soi Asok-Din Daeng 32. Arthit said the area had received little maintenance and had become overgrown with grass and trees.

The area was previously used by people for exercise, but the lack of maintenance reportedly led to people gathering there for activities perceived as suspicious.

Police are continuing to investigate the Makkasan Airport Rail Link attack and review evidence to identify those involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 5:56 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.