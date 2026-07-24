Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train

An Italian tour operator has apologised after a video showing an argument between one of its student groups and a Thai passenger on a Bangkok BTS train went viral on social media.

The apology follows a confrontation that was filmed by a Thai passenger and shared on TikTok yesterday, July 23. The dispute began after the passenger confronted a group of foreign tourists over speaking loudly on the train, which escalated into a heated verbal exchange seen in the video.

The tour operator organising the students’ trip messaged our newsroom today, July 24, responding to the viral video.

“We are sorry that a brief episode has conveyed an image that does not reflect the values we have promoted for many years.

“The group involved is made up of young students, many of whom are minors, taking part in a study trip designed to discover a new culture, experience an international environment, and develop respect and openness towards the host country.

“As can happen with groups of young people, the enthusiasm of the moment can sometimes lead to excessive liveliness in public spaces. This does not, however, justify any inappropriate gestures or behaviour, which do not represent the values of our Tour Operator nor those of the vast majority of the participants.

“We would also like to clarify that no explicit racist remarks were identified from the students involved in the episode.

“We believe it is important to emphasise that individual actions do not represent the values of our Tour Operator, nor the behaviour of the majority of students who are experiencing this journey with enthusiasm, curiosity and respect.”

The company said it has organised educational trips to Thailand for more than 20 years and renewed its respect and gratitude to Thailand and its people. It added that it would continue promoting travel based on cultural exchange, mutual respect, and personal responsibility.