Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 24, 2026, 3:53 PM
1 minute read
Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from TikTok: @1234aaawry

An Italian tour operator has apologised after a video showing an argument between one of its student groups and a Thai passenger on a Bangkok BTS train went viral on social media.

The apology follows a confrontation that was filmed by a Thai passenger and shared on TikTok yesterday, July 23. The dispute began after the passenger confronted a group of foreign tourists over speaking loudly on the train, which escalated into a heated verbal exchange seen in the video.

The tour operator organising the students’ trip messaged our newsroom today, July 24, responding to the viral video.

“We are sorry that a brief episode has conveyed an image that does not reflect the values we have promoted for many years.

“The group involved is made up of young students, many of whom are minors, taking part in a study trip designed to discover a new culture, experience an international environment, and develop respect and openness towards the host country.

“As can happen with groups of young people, the enthusiasm of the moment can sometimes lead to excessive liveliness in public spaces. This does not, however, justify any inappropriate gestures or behaviour, which do not represent the values of our Tour Operator nor those of the vast majority of the participants.

“We would also like to clarify that no explicit racist remarks were identified from the students involved in the episode.

Related Articles

“We believe it is important to emphasise that individual actions do not represent the values of our Tour Operator, nor the behaviour of the majority of students who are experiencing this journey with enthusiasm, curiosity and respect.”

The company said it has organised educational trips to Thailand for more than 20 years and renewed its respect and gratitude to Thailand and its people. It added that it would continue promoting travel based on cultural exchange, mutual respect, and personal responsibility.

Latest Thailand News
Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm

3 minutes ago
Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation

18 minutes ago
Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train

33 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie marks one year since Thai-Cambodian border war erupted | Thaiger News

Angelina Jolie marks one year since Thai-Cambodian border war erupted

1 hour ago
Business operators charged for running hotels in Phuket without permission | Thaiger Phuket News

Business operators charged for running hotels in Phuket without permission

1 hour ago
Mpox cases in Thailand climb to 139 this year | Thaiger Thailand News

Mpox cases in Thailand climb to 139 this year

1 hour ago
New Phuket tourism chief urges government to promote Phuket&#8217;s strengths | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket tourism chief urges government to promote Phuket’s strengths

2 hours ago
Parents allege doctor&#8217;s feast in NICU led to newborn&#8217;s death in Ang Thong | Thaiger Crime News

Parents allege doctor’s feast in NICU led to newborn’s death in Ang Thong

2 hours ago
Severed hand found by dog confirmed to belong to missing Surin man | Thaiger Thailand News

Severed hand found by dog confirmed to belong to missing Surin man

3 hours ago
Thailand and India eye direct Chiang Mai flights in transport push | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thailand and India eye direct Chiang Mai flights in transport push

3 hours ago
Bangkok bus stuck on railway tracks after traffic suddenly stops | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bus stuck on railway tracks after traffic suddenly stops

4 hours ago
&#8216;Sorry for bringing money into your country&#8217;: Foreign tourists clash with Thai woman on BTS | Thaiger Bangkok News

‘Sorry for bringing money into your country’: Foreign tourists clash with Thai woman on BTS

4 hours ago
Kanchanaburi mother allegedly ties up daughter, pours boiling water | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi mother allegedly ties up daughter, pours boiling water

5 hours ago
Bitkub SEC complaint follows five-year hack cover-up | Thaiger Thailand News

Bitkub SEC complaint follows five-year hack cover-up

5 hours ago
Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire

6 hours ago
Thailand hit with top rate as Trump slaps new tariffs on 60 nations | Thaiger Business News

Thailand hit with top rate as Trump slaps new tariffs on 60 nations

6 hours ago
New evidence reveals more than 10 attackers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack | Thaiger South Thailand News

New evidence reveals more than 10 attackers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

6 hours ago
Anutin doubles down on China support, Taiwan disappointed | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin doubles down on China support, Taiwan disappointed

6 hours ago
Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Thai woman exposes husband&#8217;s secret to mistress, sends her HIV medicine | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman exposes husband’s secret to mistress, sends her HIV medicine

23 hours ago
Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun | Thaiger South Thailand News

Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun

23 hours ago
Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation | Thaiger Thai Life

Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation

23 hours ago
Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man | Thaiger Thailand News

Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man

24 hours ago
Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering | Thaiger Crime News

Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering

1 day ago
China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 24, 2026, 3:53 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.