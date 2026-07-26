Italian teens release apology video after BTS row

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 26, 2026, 9:45 AM
1 minute read
Italian teens release apology video after BTS row | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Embassy of Italy in Bangkok (Facebook)

The Italian Embassy in Bangkok has issued a public apology after video footage of a group of unruly teenage tourists arguing with a Thai commuter on the BTS Skytrain went viral over the weekend.

The footage, filmed on Friday, showed a Thai woman confronting a group of young Italians for shouting loudly inside a train carriage. She told them the behaviour was inappropriate and not typical in Thailand, prompting the group to respond with rude gestures and profanity.

One member of the group directed a pointed remark at the woman.

“Sorry for bringing money to your country.”

Both sides continued to trade insults before the group disembarked.

Embassy responds

The Embassy of Italy released a statement on Saturday in Italian, English and Thai, expressing regret and saying it strongly condemned the group’s conduct.

According to the embassy, the tourists involved were minors taking part in a school educational trip. It said their behaviour did not reflect Italian values or the long-standing friendship between Italy and Thailand.

Related Articles

The embassy’s Facebook page was soon flooded with angry comments from Thai social media users. Unrelated posts on the same page also drew more than 10,000 comments before the embassy disabled its comment function entirely. Some users redirected their anger toward the social media accounts of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Teens apologise on camera

In a follow up video posted to the embassy’s page, four of the Italian tourists, including one seen in the original clip, offered a wai and apologised directly to the Thai public.

“We are very sorry to the people of Thailand because what we did on the BTS was wrong.”

One of the teenagers added that he was sorry for his behaviour.

The group’s tour operator, TravellingFox, also issued an apology, saying the trip was designed to let students experience a new culture and develop respect and openness toward their host country.

Latest Thailand News
Italian teens release apology video after BTS row | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian teens release apology video after BTS row

28 seconds ago
Italian tour company apologises after students disrupt BTS | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian tour company apologises after students disrupt BTS

18 hours ago
Heavy rain floods South Pattaya, stranding early morning commuters | Thaiger Pattaya News

Heavy rain floods South Pattaya, stranding early morning commuters

20 hours ago
Thai baht sinks to 15 month low against US dollar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai baht sinks to 15 month low against US dollar

21 hours ago
Police smash Chinese nominee scheme in Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Police smash Chinese nominee scheme in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast warns of floods from July 26 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns of floods from July 26

1 day ago
Court throws out Phuket cake shop&#8217;s 5 million baht lawsuit over 1 star review | Thaiger Phuket News

Court throws out Phuket cake shop’s 5 million baht lawsuit over 1 star review

2 days ago
Rayong fitting room incident ends with apology and compensation | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong fitting room incident ends with apology and compensation

2 days ago
Tyson Fury vs Wach in Pattaya: tickets, times and why you can&#8217;t watch it on TV | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tyson Fury vs Wach in Pattaya: tickets, times and why you can’t watch it on TV

2 days ago
Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm

2 days ago
Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation

2 days ago
Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train

2 days ago
Angelina Jolie marks one year since Thai-Cambodian border war erupted | Thaiger News

Angelina Jolie marks one year since Thai-Cambodian border war erupted

2 days ago
Business operators charged for running hotels in Phuket without permission | Thaiger Phuket News

Business operators charged for running hotels in Phuket without permission

2 days ago
Mpox cases in Thailand climb to 139 this year | Thaiger Thailand News

Mpox cases in Thailand climb to 139 this year

2 days ago
New Phuket tourism chief urges government to promote Phuket&#8217;s strengths | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket tourism chief urges government to promote Phuket’s strengths

2 days ago
Parents allege doctor&#8217;s feast in NICU led to newborn&#8217;s death in Ang Thong | Thaiger Crime News

Parents allege doctor’s feast in NICU led to newborn’s death in Ang Thong

2 days ago
Severed hand found by dog confirmed to belong to missing Surin man | Thaiger Thailand News

Severed hand found by dog confirmed to belong to missing Surin man

2 days ago
Thailand and India eye direct Chiang Mai flights in transport push | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thailand and India eye direct Chiang Mai flights in transport push

2 days ago
Bangkok bus stuck on railway tracks after traffic suddenly stops | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bus stuck on railway tracks after traffic suddenly stops

2 days ago
&#8216;Sorry for bringing money into your country&#8217;: Foreign tourists clash with Thai woman on BTS | Thaiger Bangkok News

‘Sorry for bringing money into your country’: Foreign tourists clash with Thai woman on BTS

2 days ago
Kanchanaburi mother allegedly ties up daughter, pours boiling water | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi mother allegedly ties up daughter, pours boiling water

2 days ago
Bitkub SEC complaint follows five-year hack cover-up | Thaiger Thailand News

Bitkub SEC complaint follows five-year hack cover-up

2 days ago
Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire

2 days ago
Thailand hit with top rate as Trump slaps new tariffs on 60 nations | Thaiger Business News

Thailand hit with top rate as Trump slaps new tariffs on 60 nations

2 days ago
Bangkok News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 26, 2026, 9:45 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.