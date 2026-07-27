Italian influencer makes humorous food apology after BTS dispute

An Italian content creator, based in Thailand, joined online reactions to the Italian students BTS dispute by jokingly eating pineapple pizza and breaking spaghetti as a light-hearted apology to Thai social media users.

The posts followed a viral confrontation on a Bangkok BTS train, where a Thai woman accused a group of Italian students of making excessive noise, ignoring her request to be quieter and insulting her. She shared a video of the incident on TikTok on July 23.

The footage drew widespread criticism online, with many users directing comments towards the students, their school and the travel agency involved.

Alongside calls for an apology, some Thai social media users responded with humour by joking about committing “crimes” against traditional Italian cuisine.

Some said they would serve pizza topped with pineapple, while others joked about snapping spaghetti in half before cooking it. Thai food creator Plao Cooking also joined the trend by preparing spaghetti in the spicy Thai salad style.

Italian content creator Edo Eats Wrong followed with a series of tongue-in-cheek Facebook posts, joking that he was apologising on behalf of the Italian students.

In one post, Edo ate a pizza topped with pineapple and sour green mango. One of the photos also showed another person in the background holding a clothes hanger as if preparing to hit him, referencing a common childhood punishment familiar to many Thais.

In another post, Edo broke dry spaghetti in half before performing a traditional Thai wai as a gesture of apology.

His followers responded with amusement, with many saying they had completely forgiven the creator. Others encouraged him to take the joke further by serving the broken spaghetti with pad kra pao sauce.

Edo is well known among Thai audiences for his enthusiasm for Thai culture and cuisine. Through his Facebook and TikTok channels, he regularly shares videos of himself trying Thai food and exploring local dishes. He has previously posted videos featuring unconventional pizza toppings, including corn som tam.

Beyond food content, Edo also produces a series documenting his efforts to learn Thai with help from his Thai girlfriend.