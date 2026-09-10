Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok
Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok this morning, September 10, to deliver an open letter raising concerns about Israeli activity in Thailand and to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza.
The gathering was led by former People’s Alliance for Democracy leader Sondhi Limthongkul, alongside Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand figures.
Supporters began arriving outside the embassy from early morning ahead of the planned delivery of the letter at 9.30am. Sondhi arrived at about 9am, with Siranat Samut, also known as Psi Scott, joining the gathering.
Sondhi later addressed the crowd after finding the embassy office closed, with no representative coming outside to receive the letter in front of protesters.
He said that Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm had sent a message through police at the scene requesting a private conversation with him.
Sondhi questioned why the ambassador was willing to speak privately but had not come out to receive the letter and hear the group’s demands publicly.
The gathering, he said, was an exercise of legal rights and was intended to express the group’s position and defend Thailand’s national interests.
Psi Scott also addressed the situation, comparing Thailand’s current political climate with Ayutthaya shortly before its collapse and criticising the way the current government is running the country.
He said that he has no allegiance to any political “colour” and argued that people who break Thai laws or behave disrespectfully should face legal action regardless of nationality, including possible deportation where appropriate.
He went further by claiming that Israel was treating Thailand and Thai people in a similar way to Palestinians, arguing that this had been allowed to happen because those in power had failed to intervene or sufficiently protect Thailand’s interests.
He also urged supporters to “reclaim Thailand” from the current government, saying the country needed leaders who would protect national sovereignty, Thailand’s interests and the dignity of its people.