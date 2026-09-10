Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 2:27 PM
2 minutes read
Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Sondhi Talk

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok this morning, September 10, to deliver an open letter raising concerns about Israeli activity in Thailand and to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The gathering was led by former People’s Alliance for Democracy leader Sondhi Limthongkul, alongside Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand figures.

Supporters began arriving outside the embassy from early morning ahead of the planned delivery of the letter at 9.30am. Sondhi arrived at about 9am, with Siranat Samut, also known as Psi Scott, joining the gathering.

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Sondhi later addressed the crowd after finding the embassy office closed, with no representative coming outside to receive the letter in front of protesters.

Protesters rallied outside the Israeli Embassy Bangkok to deliver a letter raising concerns over Israeli activity in Thailand and Gaza.
Photo via Amarin News

He said that Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm had sent a message through police at the scene requesting a private conversation with him.

Sondhi questioned why the ambassador was willing to speak privately but had not come out to receive the letter and hear the group’s demands publicly.

The gathering, he said, was an exercise of legal rights and was intended to express the group’s position and defend Thailand’s national interests.

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In the open letter, Sondhi accused Israeli citizens and tourists in Thailand of repeatedly breaking local laws, causing disturbances and disregarding local customs. He also claimed that the expansion of Chabad centres, land acquisitions and Israeli-linked business activity reflected efforts to establish a long-term foothold in the country.

Protesters rallied outside the Israeli Embassy Bangkok to deliver a letter raising concerns over Israeli activity in Thailand and Gaza.
Photo via Sondhi Talk

He criticised the Israeli government over its actions against Palestinians in Gaza and also accused Israel, the United States and some Thai actors of drawing Thailand into a wider geopolitical strategy aimed at containing China.

The letter called on the Israeli Embassy and government to ensure Israeli visitors respect Thai law, cooperate fully with Thai police over offences involving Israeli nationals, and assist official investigations into land acquisitions and Chabad-related operations in Thailand.

Sondhi also urged the embassy to relay the group’s objections over Israel’s actions in Gaza to the Israeli government.

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Protesters rallied outside the Israeli Embassy Bangkok to deliver a letter raising concerns over Israeli activity in Thailand and Gaza.
Photo via Sondhi Talk

He said the group wanted concrete action rather than a formal diplomatic response, arguing that Thailand’s hospitality should not be taken as permission to disregard its laws and that neither nationality, religious organisations nor diplomatic immunity should shield anyone from Thai law.

At the time of reporting, it remained unclear whether Sondhi would accept the request for a private discussion or whether an embassy representative would come out to receive the letter.

Psi Scott also addressed the situation, comparing Thailand’s current political climate with Ayutthaya shortly before its collapse and criticising the way the current government is running the country.

Protesters rallied outside the Israeli Embassy Bangkok to deliver a letter raising concerns over Israeli activity in Thailand and Gaza.
Photo via Amarin News

He said that he has no allegiance to any political “colour” and argued that people who break Thai laws or behave disrespectfully should face legal action regardless of nationality, including possible deportation where appropriate.

He went further by claiming that Israel was treating Thailand and Thai people in a similar way to Palestinians, arguing that this had been allowed to happen because those in power had failed to intervene or sufficiently protect Thailand’s interests.

He also urged supporters to “reclaim Thailand” from the current government, saying the country needed leaders who would protect national sovereignty, Thailand’s interests and the dignity of its people.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 2:27 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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