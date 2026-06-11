18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing return trip and document

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 2:35 PM
166 2 minutes read
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing return trip and document | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Donmueang Airport Tourist Police

Tourist Police at Don Mueang International Airport intervened in a confrontation between Thai airline staff and 18 Indian nationals who were prevented from travelling to Laos because they could not provide the necessary travel documents.

The Don Mueang Airport Tourist Police Facebook page reported yesterday, June 10, that officers were called to assist with a disagreement between the group and airline staff at about 12pm on June 6.

According to the post, the 18 travellers arrived at the AirAsia check-in counter for flight FD1040 from Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok to Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos.

Airline staff reportedly prevented the group from proceeding because they could not provide several documents required for travel screening.

Indian laos trip blocked in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Donmueang Airport Tourist Police

According to the airline, the passengers were unable to present proof of onward or return travel, accommodation bookings or details of their travel plans in Laos. Staff also reported that the travellers did not have the amount of funds required for entry documentation checks.

The group told airline personnel that they were unaware such documents would be required before departure. Airline staff advised them to provide the necessary evidence, but they were reportedly unable to do so.

Tensions increased when the travellers insisted on continuing their journey despite not meeting the documentation requirements. Tourist Police officers subsequently stepped in to mediate the situation.

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According to the police statement, officers were able to explain the requirements and resolve the issue. The post added that the travellers expressed appreciation for the assistance provided.

While the incident ended without further disruption at the airport, the case later attracted attention online.

Indians prevented from boarding to Laos
Photo via Facebook/ Donmueang Airport Tourist Police

In the comments section beneath the police post, some social media users questioned the Indian nationals’ immigration status in Thailand and asked whether they would remain in the country or attempt to travel elsewhere.

Others speculated that the group may have intended to work in Laos because they lacked accommodation and return travel bookings. However, no evidence supporting those claims was provided by authorities.

A Lao social media user commented that many Indian nationals currently live in Vientiane and alleged that the group may have been seeking employment in Laos without permits. Other online users speculated about possible links to scam operations.

Authorities have not announced any findings suggesting the group was involved in illegal employment, scam activities or other offences.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 2:35 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.