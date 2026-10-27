Indian held at Suvarnabhumi Airport with foreign banknotes worth 2.6m baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 11:32 AM
1 minute read
Indian held at Suvarnabhumi Airport with foreign banknotes worth 2.6m baht
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Mumbai with foreign banknotes worth approximately 2.6 million baht in his luggage, according to the Customs Department.

The department announced the discovery on October 26, saying officers from the airport’s passenger inspection office searched the man after his arrival.

Officers reportedly found 1,000 British banknotes worth £50 each, totalling £50,000, alongside 100 US$100 banknotes worth a total of US$10,000. Based on the exchange rate applied on the day, the combined value was 2,578,690 baht.

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Thai customs officials seize large cash at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

The Customs Department said bringing foreign currency above the applicable declaration threshold into Thailand without declaring it would breach the Ministry of Finance’s notification on exchange control, issued in February 2017. The case also falls under the Customs Act of 2017, according to the report.

Thailand requires travellers to declare foreign currency exceeding the applicable threshold when entering or leaving the country.

The department did not disclose the passenger’s identity or provide details of any questioning, formal charges or the subsequent handling of the money.

Cash in luggage
Photo by cunfek via Getty Images Signature

The incident follows another major cash discovery at Suvarnabhumi earlier in October, when customs officers searched two foreign passengers arriving from Jakarta, Indonesia, and found US$1.7 million, equivalent to approximately 56 million baht, concealed in their luggage.

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In September, customs officials at a border checkpoint in Songkhla province confiscated 870,000 Malaysian ringgit, worth more than 7.1 million baht, from a Malaysian man. The cash was reportedly hidden inside his car, and its intended purpose remained under investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 11:32 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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