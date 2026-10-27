Indian held at Suvarnabhumi Airport with foreign banknotes worth 2.6m baht

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Mumbai with foreign banknotes worth approximately 2.6 million baht in his luggage, according to the Customs Department.

The department announced the discovery on October 26, saying officers from the airport’s passenger inspection office searched the man after his arrival.

Officers reportedly found 1,000 British banknotes worth £50 each, totalling £50,000, alongside 100 US$100 banknotes worth a total of US$10,000. Based on the exchange rate applied on the day, the combined value was 2,578,690 baht.

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The Customs Department said bringing foreign currency above the applicable declaration threshold into Thailand without declaring it would breach the Ministry of Finance’s notification on exchange control, issued in February 2017. The case also falls under the Customs Act of 2017, according to the report.

Thailand requires travellers to declare foreign currency exceeding the applicable threshold when entering or leaving the country.

The department did not disclose the passenger’s identity or provide details of any questioning, formal charges or the subsequent handling of the money.

The incident follows another major cash discovery at Suvarnabhumi earlier in October, when customs officers searched two foreign passengers arriving from Jakarta, Indonesia, and found US$1.7 million, equivalent to approximately 56 million baht, concealed in their luggage.

In September, customs officials at a border checkpoint in Songkhla province confiscated 870,000 Malaysian ringgit, worth more than 7.1 million baht, from a Malaysian man. The cash was reportedly hidden inside his car, and its intended purpose remained under investigation.

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