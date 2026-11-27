A TikTok walk through Imperial World Lat Phrao, a mall Bangkok teenagers filled in the 1990s, shows rows of shuttered shopfronts and empty corridors on its upper floors, three years after the owner announced a billion-baht rebuild.

The clip runs two minutes and four seconds and was posted on November 17 by the account Devil’s Eye. It carries the on-screen line “don’t go upstairs” and the caption “Im Lat Phrao, half the building eerily quiet”. By November 27 it had 23,400 likes, 1,785 shares and 183 comments.

What it shows is a mall that still has its lights on. Metal shutters run the length of one corridor, a ceiling sign points up to the fifth floor, and walkways and an atrium stand lit and empty.

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The mall sits on Lat Phrao Road in Wang Thonglang district, on a 28 rai site holding about 150,000 square metres of space. Imperial Ladprao Co., the company behind it, was registered in November 1993.

Photographs from the 1990s, when the place was new, show it as one of the first malls Bangkok teenagers arranged to meet at.

A rebuild was announced four years ago. Songkram Kitlertpairoj, managing director of Imperial Plaza, said in December 2022 that renovation would begin that February and cost 800 million to 1 billion baht, the first overhaul in 30 years, with a skywalk running to the new train station next door.

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Closing one floor at a time would take two to three years, he said, and shutting the whole mall six to nine months. Zone B was to go first, with its shops moved up to the first and second floors in the meantime.

Big C, which takes about a fifth of the space, had already signed a new 30 year lease, Songkram said. He was talking to SF and Major about reopening a cinema as well, years after EGV stopped screening there.

The land is his. When the mall’s ground lease ran out in 2018 he bought the plot rather than hand the building to the landowner, and took 31 rai behind it as well, 5.5 billion baht for 68 rai in all. Three or four condominium towers were planned for the empty part.

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The site is not derelict. Big C is still the anchor, a fresh market trades alongside it, and the block behind the mall went to a Chinese tour operator who leased the whole thing for 30 years and turned it into a hotel for Chinese visitors.

The train arrived on schedule. Lat Phrao 83 station opened with the rest of the Yellow Line in June 2023 and stands beside the mall, which is what the skywalk was meant to reach.

Imperial was not the only mall waiting for that train. A month before it announced its rebuild, The Mall Group said it would spend 20 billion baht turning its Bangkapi and Bang Khae branches into Lifestores, and gave the Yellow Line as the reason.

Bangkapi is further down the same road and more than twice the size, 350,000 square metres against Imperial’s 150,000. Supaluck Umpujh, who chairs The Mall Group, said more than two million people live within ten kilometres of it. That plan already had an SFX cinema in it, which is the thing Imperial was still trying to negotiate.

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Work did start, and it started at the bottom. The company said in February 2024 that renovation had been running since the second half of 2023, and that the basement, mostly food and restaurants, took the big closure. It came back in March 2024 as IM Food Station, with dishes priced from the tens of baht.

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That was phase one. The plan after it was to work up through the rest of the building floor by floor, and to redo the area around the mall for the Yellow Line. No public account of that work has followed, and the clip is the clearest view of the upper floors anyone has published.

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Money has gone to the other mall in the meantime. At Imperial World Samrong in Samut Prakan, the company rebuilt the sixth and seventh floors into an entertainment zone, with a skateboard area and an ice rink costing more than 20 million baht.

The creator put it at half the building, and that is about right. The clip never goes down to the floors where Big C and the market still trade, and the company has not said when the upper ones are due back.

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