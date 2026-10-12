IMF-World Bank meetings start as police flag five roads

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 11:45 AM
2 minutes read
IMF-World Bank meetings start as police flag five roads
Venue inspection at QSNCC ahead of the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings, Oct 9, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/AM2026 Thailand

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings begin in Bangkok today, October 12, bringing more than 15,000 delegates from around the world to the capital for a week of discussions on the global economy.

The event, running until October 18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), has prompted increased security and traffic preparations across central Bangkok. However, police have confirmed that roads will remain open, despite earlier reports suggesting several major routes would be closed throughout the event.

The Royal Thai Police clarified yesterday, October 11, that a document issued by Lumpini Police Station proposing restrictions on six roads was genuine but did not amount to an order for permanent closures. Instead, it allows officers to impose temporary traffic restrictions when necessary for security or emergencies.

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The Metropolitan Police Bureau has advised motorists to avoid five routes that could experience disruption during the meetings:

  1. Sukhumvit Road: From the Phloen Chit Expressway access point to Asok Montri intersection.
  2. Ratchadaphisek Road: Between Rama IV and Asok Montri intersections.
  3. Rama IV Road: Between Rama IV intersection and Wireless Road.
  4. Wireless Road: Between Wireless Road intersection and Sarasin intersection.
  5. Duang Phithak Road: The entire road in both directions.
IMF-World Bank meetings start as police flag five roads | News by Thaiger
Official traffic notice from the Royal Thai Police’s Traffic Division, translated into English

According to PPTV, the Metropolitan Police Bureau explained that the precautionary order was issued partly over concerns that demonstrators might gather during the international event.

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Police stressed that the five roads would remain accessible under normal conditions, with restrictions introduced only when necessary. Motorists have been advised to allow additional travel time and avoid the area unless necessary.

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The convention centre itself is closed to the general public from October 11 to 18, with normal operations scheduled to resume on October 19. Access during the meetings is restricted to authorised participants and personnel.

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For commuters travelling to the area, the MRT Blue Line provides direct access to Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station, offering an alternative to travelling by car.

The government has also introduced measures to reduce traffic during the event. Government agencies in Bangkok are implementing work-from-home arrangements today, October 12, and again on October 14 and 15.

A special public holiday has also been declared for Friday, October 16, in Bangkok only, while October 13 is already a national public holiday. The additional holiday does not automatically apply to private-sector employees.

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Bank branches and some government offices in Bangkok will close on October 16, although essential public services will continue operating.

IMF-World Bank meetings start as police flag five roads | News by Thaiger
Venue inspection at QSNCC ahead of the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings, Oct 9, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/AM2026 Thailand

The meetings bring together finance ministers, central bank governors and representatives from 191 countries to discuss international economic developments, financial stability and cooperation.

Thailand last hosted the IMF-World Bank annual meeting in 1991, making this their first return to Bangkok in 35 years.

Ahead of the gathering, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has carried out infrastructure improvements, including removing and reorganising overhead cables along major roads near the venue.

City officials have also prepared additional flood prevention measures, including drainage crews, mobile pumps and emergency response teams near the convention centre and accommodation used by international delegates.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 11:45 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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