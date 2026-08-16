HYROX Bangkok hit by dirty equipment complaints

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 16, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
HYROX Bangkok hit by dirty equipment complaints | Thaiger

HYROX Bangkok 2026, the international fitness competition running August 13 to 16 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, has come under fire online after competitors complained about dirty equipment.

Participants took to a community group to share their experience of the event, singling out the sandbags used in the competition. Athletes carry the bags on their backs throughout the race, and several described them as unpleasant-smelling and visibly unclean, questioning the hygiene standards for equipment that comes into direct contact with the body.

Some participants suggested organisers should keep two sets of sandbags on hand, rotating one set into use each day while the other is cleaned and disinfected. This, they said, would give the equipment proper time to be sanitised between sessions rather than being reused continuously by hundreds of athletes.

Others pointed out that with registration fees running close to five thousand baht (US$140), competitors expect a reasonable standard of hygiene in return. Commenters noted that sandbags typically cost only a few thousand baht each, arguing the extra investment in cleaning would be well worth the improved experience and reputation of the event.

Several also raised concerns about skin health, given that the sandbags come into direct contact with athletes’ bodies for extended periods. Many competitors remove their shirts during parts of the race, meaning the equipment is exposed to sweat and skin contact from a large number of participants across each day of competition.

The discussion has continued to circulate online, with many calling on organisers to review cleaning protocols before future events.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Thai couple and nearly 30 cats killed in Nonthaburi house fire, petrol discovered inside | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai couple and nearly 30 cats killed in Nonthaburi house fire, petrol discovered inside

38 seconds ago
Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures

48 minutes ago
Thailand to cut 30,000 civil service jobs, and small schools are next in line | Thaiger Education

Thailand to cut 30,000 civil service jobs, and small schools are next in line

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 17 August 2026: 60% chance of rain in Bangkok, flash flood warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 August 2026: 60% chance of rain in Bangkok, flash flood warning

3 hours ago
Thai surgeon says a doctor in the 60 Minutes exposé told him a different story | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai surgeon says a doctor in the 60 Minutes exposé told him a different story

11 hours ago
Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead | Thaiger Thailand News

Shopper orders iPhone from online store, gets Android instead

16 hours ago
Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple

17 hours ago
Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors | Thaiger South Thailand News

Cracks found in Krabi homes after Indonesia earthquake tremors

17 hours ago
HYROX Bangkok hit by dirty equipment complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

HYROX Bangkok hit by dirty equipment complaints

18 hours ago
Indian tourists rescued after longtail boat capsizes off Krabi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Indian tourists rescued after longtail boat capsizes off Krabi

18 hours ago
Chiang Mai flash flood sweeps tourist at Mae Sa Waterfall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai flash flood sweeps tourist at Mae Sa Waterfall

19 hours ago
Emirati men flee Phuket police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Emirati men flee Phuket police checkpoint

20 hours ago
Phuket closes Freedom Beach after German tourist found dead | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket closes Freedom Beach after German tourist found dead

20 hours ago
Koh Samui raid uncovers 60 illegal nominee firms | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samui raid uncovers 60 illegal nominee firms

21 hours ago
Deva Manor, Bangkok&#8217;s historic royal mansion cafe, to close by 31 August | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deva Manor, Bangkok’s historic royal mansion cafe, to close by 31 August

21 hours ago
Woman fails to pay 6k baht taxi fare in Udon Thani, tests positive for meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman fails to pay 6k baht taxi fare in Udon Thani, tests positive for meth

22 hours ago
Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target

23 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions

24 hours ago
Thailand arrival duty-free shops could return under AOT plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand arrival duty-free shops could return under AOT plan

1 day ago
Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns

2 days ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November

2 days ago
Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes

2 days ago
Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon

2 days ago
Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip

2 days ago
Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam

2 days ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 16, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.