Human remains were discovered in an abandoned plot of land in Soi Lat Phrao 109, Bangkok, yesterday, November 22. Police are searching for a man captured on CCTV carrying a suspicious sack in the area three days before the discovery.

According to Thai PBS, the discovery was made after the landowner asked residents to investigate an unpleasant smell coming from the vacant plot. Residents subsequently found body parts inside and around a green sack placed beneath a mattress.

They alerted officers from Lat Phrao Police Station, who attended the scene and confirmed that the remains belonged to a woman. Her identity and nationality have not yet been established.

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Investigators found that the remains had been separated into four sections: the lower body, the upper body up to the chest, both arms and the head. The sections were scattered around the plot rather than contained in a single sack.

Police also found an injury on the left side of the woman’s face. Her right hand and some internal organs were reportedly missing.

All recovered remains were transferred to Police General Hospital for a detailed forensic examination and autopsy to help establish the woman’s identity and cause of death.

The investigation took another direction after a local witness told police that he had seen a suspicious man carrying a sack through the alley on November 19.

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Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the area and reportedly found a man stopping near the location where the remains were later discovered.

A screenshot from the footage showed a man wearing a yellow long-sleeved jacket, long trousers and flip-flops while carrying what appeared to be a sack.

Police are reviewing additional CCTV recordings in an effort to trace the man’s movements and identify him. Investigators are also working to establish the identity of the deceased woman.

Police reportedly believe she may have been killed at another location before her remains were transported and abandoned in Soi Lat Phrao 109. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

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