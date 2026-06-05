Huai Khwang restaurant denies yuan-only payment made by Chinese influencer

A restaurant in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok denied allegations that it accepts only Chinese yuan payments after a Chinese influencer shared a viral video claiming he was unable to pay using Thailand’s QR payment system.

Chinese TikToker Wang Bingyang, known online as Bing, posted a video on May 25 describing his experience at a Chinese restaurant in the area. In the clip, Bing claimed he attempted to pay for his meal using a Thai QR payment method but was allegedly told that the restaurant accepted only yuan payments.

The video attracted significant attention from both Thai and Chinese social media users. Several commenters claimed they had encountered similar situations at other restaurants in the Huai Khwang area.

On June 4, Huai Khwang District Office Director Sombat Kreukirati-dham told Thai media that officials had launched an investigation into the allegation shortly after the issue gained public attention.

According to Sombat, officers from the district’s Environmental and Sanitation Department inspected the restaurant named in the video, as well as nearby businesses.

Following the inspection, officials reported that a Thai QR payment code was available at the restaurant’s counter when they visited.

Restaurant staff denied the yuan-only payment allegation. They told officials that the Thai QR payment system had technical problems on the day and that customers were temporarily asked to pay in cash.

According to the staff, Bing did not have cash available and attempted to use the QR payment system again. They said the payment was eventually completed successfully through the Thai system. The employees maintained that they had never required customers to pay in Chinese yuan.

The restaurant’s Chinese owner reportedly expressed concern over the viral accusation, saying the controversy could damage the business’s reputation and negatively affect sales.

The owner also insisted that the restaurant operates in compliance with Thai regulations and that all revenue is deposited into Thai bank accounts.

Sombat said there are 79 restaurants in the area operating legally with the required permits and documentation. He added that restaurant operators attend annual meetings with district officials and noted that the district office had never previously received a complaint of this nature.

To improve consumer confidence, the district office plans to distribute stickers to participating restaurants confirming that Thai baht payments are fully accepted.

Following the investigation, Bing released another video addressing the reaction to his original post. He said he had received criticism on Chinese social media platforms, where many users accused him of fabricating the story and demanded evidence to support his claims.

Bing acknowledged that he did not possess evidence proving the allegation. The influencer said he had only shared his personal experience and dissatisfaction as a customer.

Bing added that he was not attempting to determine who was right or wrong, and he was not in a position to conduct an official investigation. Determining whether any laws had been broken was the responsibility of government authorities rather than himself.

The Chinese content creator further emphasised that his comments were not intended as criticism of all Chinese nationals or Chinese-owned businesses operating in Thailand.