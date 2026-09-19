Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Huai Khwang police have seized more than 1,000 illegal goods from four premises in Bangkok, in the third phase of an ongoing operation to clean up the district. One store had told officials it deregistered over a year ago, yet was found still trading as normal.

The raid took place on Wednesday, 17 September, and involved Huai Khwang police working alongside the Department of Business Development, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB).

Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

At a Chinese supermarket opposite Soi Pracharat Bamphen 7, officers found goods carrying no Thai labels and no FDA approval. An advertisement for an online gambling site was found hidden behind the counter. Business records showed the shop had deregistered more than a year earlier despite continuing to operate.

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A 50 year old Thai woman working at the store gave confused answers about her wages and employer, and her Thai was unclear despite her holding a Thai identity card. She was taken in for further questioning, and Huai Khwang police have asked the Department of Provincial Administration to investigate how she obtained her nationality, amid suspicion the card may not be hers.

At a second supermarket near Soi Pracha Uthit 22, the Thai owner admitted to ordering unapproved goods from China in order to compete with nearby Chinese-run shops. A Myanmar woman working at the store did not hold a valid work permit.

Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Officers also inspected a three floor salon near Soi Pracharat Bamphen 6/1, where face creams with no Thai labelling were found. Staff said the salon only offered nail, hair and facial massage services. Nearby, a liquor shop was found operating on a licence that had expired in April.

Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Acting Huai Khwang superintendent Pol. Col. Kamphon Rattanaprathip said more than 1,000 illegal products were seized across the four locations, and that the operation was aimed at separating legitimate businesses from what he described as grey capital operating in the area.

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Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 19, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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