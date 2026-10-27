Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 2:51 PM
1 minute read
Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house
Photo via Amarin TV

Police are searching for a burglar who stole gold, cash, luxury watches and designer bags worth more than 2 million baht from a house in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area.

Officers from Chok Chai Police Station received a report of the robbery on October 24 at a housing estate in Soi Nak Niwat 11, off Lat Phrao 71. The homeowner discovered the break-in the following day and found that the rear door had been forced open and the main bedroom ransacked.

Security camera footage reportedly showed the suspect entering Soi Nak Niwat at about 6.30pm before breaking into the house around 20 minutes later.

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The man was wearing a cap and gloves and had covered much of his face. Footage showed him holding a torch in his mouth to keep both hands free while searching the property.

Thief at large after 2 million baht house robbery
Photo via Amarin TV

At one point, the suspect reportedly turned the security cameras away before continuing through the house.

The homeowner said the stolen items included gold worth nearly 1 million baht, 300,000 baht in cash, several luxury watches and designer handbags. The total value of the missing property was estimated at more than 2 million baht.

Police have inspected the property and are reviewing footage from cameras inside the house and in the surrounding area in an effort to identify and locate the suspect.

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Lat Phrao house robbery
Photo via Amarin TV

KhaoSod reported that the homeowner had offered a personal reward of 50,000 baht for information leading to an arrest. Residents of the estate also called for increased police patrols at night.

Police had not publicly identified the suspect or provided an update on his whereabouts at the time of the report.

The case follows a separate incident reported on October 25, when a Thai man was arrested over the alleged theft of valuables worth more than 2 million baht from a luxury home in Nonthaburi. The suspect reportedly told police that losses of more than 200,000 baht from online gold trading had led him to commit the theft.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 2:51 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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