Health Ministry warns of rising PM2.5 in Bangkok and central Thailand

Edited photo using photos from Freepik Read the original article at: https://thethaiger.com/travel/guides-travel/things-to-do-to-protect-from-bangkoks-pm2-5

The Public Health Ministry warned yesterday, November 13, that PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and central Thailand are likely to rise from this month, because cool-season weather traps pollution near the ground. The ministry has told health offices and hospitals to prepare for the dust season, which can last until May.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said low air pressure and poor air circulation, together with emissions from pollution sources, could let fine dust build up over the capital region. He ordered health agencies to monitor the situation and draw up response plans, with priority given to high-risk areas and vulnerable groups.

Health regions and provinces must assess their own risk and track readings, and health facilities are to set up systems to screen, treat and refer patients.

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Dr Thiti Sawaengtham, director-general of the Department of Health, advised residents to check the PM2.5 reading on the Air4Thai, AirBKK or Life Dee apps before going out, and to avoid outdoor activities when levels are high, above all young children, older people, pregnant people and people with chronic illnesses. Anyone who has to go outside should wear a properly fitted N95 or KN95 mask.

Thiti also said people indoors should keep doors and windows shut and use a clean air room when readings are high, and asked the public not to burn rubbish or crop waste. He urged anyone with a frequent cough, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, dizziness or a red rash to see a doctor promptly.

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In Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Pollution Control Department announced in September that they would step up checks on black-smoke vehicles in all 50 districts, and during severe pollution plan to limit Low Emission Zone access to vehicles registered on the Green List.

Thailand’s safety limit for PM2.5 is 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre over 24 hours. In January this year, farm-burning smoke pushed readings in eastern Bangkok into the red zone, and the city asked employers to let staff work from home on January 29 and 30.

Residents can find the nearest clean air room on the Department of Health’s clean room platform, check their personal exposure risk on its 4health website and call the department’s hotline on 1478 for further advice.

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