Rare hailstorm stuns Bangkok residents on October 1

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 5:21 PM
1 minute read
Rare hailstorm stuns Bangkok residents on October 1
Photo via Facebook/ Kung Ebiko and Ornanin Naanza Maahoya

Residents in several areas of Bangkok were surprised by hail on October 1 as heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the capital. Some residents said it was the first time they had witnessed hail falling in the city.

Reports of hail emerged at around 4pm, when heavy rain affected several areas, including Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Lak Si, Ratchadaphisek and Mo Chit.

The exact areas affected by hail have not yet been confirmed. Although hail is unusual in Bangkok, the phenomenon has been reported in the city before.

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Motorists were advised to drive carefully as heavy rain could reduce visibility and leave roads slippery. Residents were also warned to take precautions against strong winds and hail that could damage buildings and vehicles.

hail
Photo by Elmar Gubisch via Getty Images

The Thai Meteorological Department reported at 2.40pm that rain clouds had been detected over lower Nakhon Nayok, southern Bangkok and Samut Sakhon.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported light to moderate rain across several districts, including Suan Luang, Bang Kapi, Chatuchak, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Watthana, Bang Sue, Bang Phlat, Taling Chan, Bang Khae, Thawi Watthana, Nong Khaem and Khlong Toei.

Hail reported in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Toey Kerdho

The BMA recorded 49 millimetres of accumulated rainfall in Phasi Charoen district and forecast that a large rain cloud would move over central Bangkok within the following three hours.

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Several Thai netizens have expressed concern on social media that further rainfall, as forecast by the BMA, could worsen flooding in the capital, where some areas remain inundated.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 5:21 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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