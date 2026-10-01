Rare hailstorm stuns Bangkok residents on October 1

Residents in several areas of Bangkok were surprised by hail on October 1 as heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the capital. Some residents said it was the first time they had witnessed hail falling in the city.

Reports of hail emerged at around 4pm, when heavy rain affected several areas, including Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Lak Si, Ratchadaphisek and Mo Chit.

The exact areas affected by hail have not yet been confirmed. Although hail is unusual in Bangkok, the phenomenon has been reported in the city before.

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Motorists were advised to drive carefully as heavy rain could reduce visibility and leave roads slippery. Residents were also warned to take precautions against strong winds and hail that could damage buildings and vehicles.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported at 2.40pm that rain clouds had been detected over lower Nakhon Nayok, southern Bangkok and Samut Sakhon.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported light to moderate rain across several districts, including Suan Luang, Bang Kapi, Chatuchak, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Watthana, Bang Sue, Bang Phlat, Taling Chan, Bang Khae, Thawi Watthana, Nong Khaem and Khlong Toei.

The BMA recorded 49 millimetres of accumulated rainfall in Phasi Charoen district and forecast that a large rain cloud would move over central Bangkok within the following three hours.

Several Thai netizens have expressed concern on social media that further rainfall, as forecast by the BMA, could worsen flooding in the capital, where some areas remain inundated.

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