Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 11:57 AM
1 minute read
Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย - Thaipolice and Social Hunter 2022

A gunman took his own life during a police siege at a condominium in the early hours of August 2, hours after killing a man at a funeral ceremony in the temple in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok.

Officers from Chok Chai Police Station were called to Bueng Thong Lang Temple in Lat Phrao on the evening of August 1 following a fatal shooting during the funeral of 22 year old Natwipa.

The victim was identified as Natwipa’s 27 year old husband, Phokai. Two other people attending the ceremony were also injured.

Police said the gunman, 23 year old Nopparat, fled the scene on a motorcycle with his girlfriend after the shooting. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, who opened fire at police while escaping.

Thai men injured in shooting at Bangkok temple
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice

According to police, the incident stemmed from anger over Natwipa’s death. She reportedly died after being accidentally shot by Phokai. He was arrested following the incident and later granted temporary release, allowing him to attend her funeral.

Police said Nopparat’s girlfriend was a close friend of Natwipa. Investigators believe the couple blamed Phokai for Natwipa’s death and confronted him at the temple before Nopparat shot him eight times.

The investigation later led officers to a condominium in Soi Khu Bon 27 in Bangkok’s Kannayao district, where Nopparat was hiding. He also livestreamed from the room.

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Social media posts claimed the suspect was under the influence of drugs and had used ketamine-laced e-cigarettes. However, police have not verified those claims.

Thai men injured in shooting at Bangkok temple
Photo via Amarin TV and DailyNews

Officers surrounded the condominium and advised nearby residents to remain inside their homes while negotiators attempted to persuade Nopparat to surrender.

At about 2.15am, police heard two gunshots from inside the room and forced entry. Nopparat was found with a gunshot wound to the head. His girlfriend was rescued unharmed from the room, and the suspect was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to question Nopparat’s girlfriend, along with relatives of both Phokai and Natwipa, as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Thai gunman dies after murder in Bangkok temple
Photo via Facebook/ ป่อเต็กตึ๊ง กรุงเทพมหานคร อาสาจุดคันนายาว

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 11:57 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.