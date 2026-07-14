Fire survivor accuses 3 security guards of blocking emergency exit

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 10:59 AM
2 minutes read
Fire survivor accuses 3 security guards of blocking emergency exit
Photo via Channel 8

A survivor of the Bangkok nightclub fire alleged that security guards prevented her from opening an emergency exit as people attempted to escape the blaze.

The fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district has left 29 people dead, while several injured victims remain in hospital, including the nightclub owners, Bang-on and Suwicha, who are both in critical condition.

Questions over the venue’s emergency exits have intensified since the incident. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt previously confirmed that investigators found obstructions near emergency exits during inspections after the fire.

Media reports and accounts from musicians who performed at the venue also stated that one emergency exit was located inside the kitchen and was primarily known to staff and performers.

Fire exit at nightclub in Bangkok
Photo via Amarin News

Separately, a rescuer told reporters and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that an emergency exit near the toilets appeared to be locked. The rescuer suggested it may have been secured to prevent customers leaving without paying, although authorities have not confirmed that allegation.

The journalist from KhaoSod, Thanyalak “Nutty” Wannakote, also said she had heard similar claims that customers were allegedly asked to settle their bills while trying to leave. She stressed that the information remained unverified.

One of the survivors, Ploy, spoke to Channel 8, accusing the security guards of the nightclub of blocking an emergency exit.

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She said she and four friends were sitting near the stage. She and one female friend, who was heavily intoxicated, had gone to the toilets shortly before the incident.

Fire exits blocked by nightclub guards
Photo via Channel 8

According to Ploy, she first heard what sounded like a gas leak before seeing smoke near the stage and hearing people scream. She said her intoxicated friend urged her to escape while promising to follow shortly afterwards.

Ploy and three other friends managed to get out of the nightclub. She then attempted to return to the rear of the building to open what she believed was an emergency exit to help her friend and those still trapped.

Ploy alleged that three security guards stopped her from opening the door, telling her she would need permission from the owners before doing so.

She said she pleaded with the guards and even offered to pay for any damage caused to the door, but they refused to allow her to open it.

Survivor accuses security guards of blocking emergency exits
Photo via Channel 8

According to Ploy, she recorded video of the confrontation but has not released the footage after receiving threats warning her not to publish it. She said representatives of the nightclub told her they needed to verify whether the three men were members of the venue’s security team.

Ploy said her friend later died in the fire, along with other victims found near the toilets. She believes more people might have survived if the exit had been opened.

Separately, social media users have shared previous Google reviews in which customers suggested the venue improve its emergency exits. One response posted under the venue’s account stated that the premises already had four exits and that staff were capable of handling emergencies.

Other online reviews also criticised the rude behaviour and poor service of some security staff.

The nightclub has not publicly responded to Ploy’s allegations, and the investigation into the emergency exits as well as the cause of the fire are continuing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 10:59 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.