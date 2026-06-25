Thai mother forces teen into prostitution

A German man and a Thai couple were arrested in Bangkok for the sexual exploitation of a 17 year old girl. The young victim said that she had been forced to provide sexual services to foreigners and to record her sexual activities for sale.

The case came to light after social media influencer Kantouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet said a teenage girl contacted him online seeking help. Gun shared details of the case yesterday, June 24, saying he coordinated with police and child welfare authorities, leading to the successful rescue operation.

According to Gun, the teenager alleged that her mother ordered her to buy drugs for her stepfather and forced her to obtain 800 baht through illegal means, including theft and sex work.

Gun said his team met the girl to gather further details. The teenager said she had been forced to produce explicit videos, which were then sold to foreigners. She also shared online messages which showed instructions from her mother regarding the content.

The girl further revealed that she was forced to provide sexual services to foreign clients, noting that several subjected her to physical abuse and left her injured.

She had been abused since the age of 14, but had stayed in the household to look after her three younger siblings, who were aged nine, six and three.

According to the teenager, another female relative had previously experienced similar abuse but later left the home. After that, the abuse was directed at her.

The girl told Gun’s team she had been scheduled to meet a German client the following day. After receiving the information, Gun coordinated with police and relevant agencies to prepare an intervention.

Police arrested the 28 year old mother, Thanamart, and her 36 year old husband, Withawat, at their residence the following day. The German man alleged to have arranged sexual services was arrested separately at a hotel in Bangkok.

All children from the household were removed from the home and are now under the care of the Children and Youth Welfare Centre.