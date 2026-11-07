Fuel protest convoy seeking 10-baht diesel cut due in Bangkok Sunday

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A fuel protest convoy led by Krabi headman Mano Khrueakaew plans to reach Government House in Bangkok on Sunday evening, November 8, to demand a 10-baht-a-litre cut in diesel prices. Bangkok police have banned public gatherings within 50 metres of the compound until midnight on November 20.

Mano, the kamnan, or subdistrict headman, of Krabi Noi in Krabi province, leads a group called the People’s Revolution Alliance to Protect the Land. Speaking in Chumphon yesterday, November 6, he said the convoy was heading for Gate 4 of Government House and would also press the government over drug problems he said had spread to every area. He told Daily News the group would stay put if the cut was not made.

The convoy set off from Nakhon Si Thammarat on the morning of November 5 and spent the night in Surat Thani. It reached the Pathomphon intersection on Phetkasem Road (Highway 4) in Mueang Chumphon district at about 4pm on November 6, where supporters had been waiting since late morning and traffic slowed.

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From there it headed through Tha Sae district towards Wat Nam Tok Khao Pho Thong in Bang Saphan Noi district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, where it planned to stay overnight before the last leg to Bangkok.

Mano gave only a short speech in Chumphon because a rally planned at Khao Phang, the first stop on the original schedule, was cancelled. He said four people had warned him about his safety, so he moved the evening rally to the Prachuap Khiri Khan temple, just across the provincial border.

Residents along the route gave money towards the convoy’s travel costs and complained about living costs, saying fuel for the trip to work alone was eating up their income.

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Prayoon Changjai, who owns a large fish pier in Pathio district and whose boats run on fuel, said coconuts had sold for about 2 baht each for nearly 30 years and were still hard to sell, while the price of fuel and everything else kept rising even as fuel prices abroad fell. She added that the prime minister should step down if he could not fix the problem.

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Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, signed the ban as Order No. 822/2026 on November 6, and it runs from 12.01am on November 5 to midnight on November 20 under Section 7 of the Public Assembly Act 2015.

The order cites risks to traffic, access to Government House and public safety, and it names the alliance’s planned rally as the reason. MGR Online’s report on the order mentioned no road closures.

The reports did not say how many vehicles would arrive in Bangkok. The group had aimed for 1,000 cars and trucks, and Thai Examiner reported that Mano admitted turnout was below that target. As of publishing, no public statement has been issued by the government on the 10-baht demand.

PTT sold regular diesel at 41.79 baht a litre and B20 diesel at 33.50 baht a litre today, November 7, according to Thairath’s daily price list, which excludes local taxes. From November 1, the Oil Fuel Fund has paid a subsidy of 3.90 baht a litre on regular diesel and 5.82 baht on B20, under the new fuel fund rates set at the end of October.

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