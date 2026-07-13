From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

Sunday night, July 12, should have been an ordinary evening for young Bangkokians out drinking near the Lat Phrao intersection. Instead, it became one of Thailand’s deadliest nightlife disasters in nearly two decades. What makes it harder to bear? Just 12 days earlier, a bar fire in Pattaya had sounded every alarm imaginable. An unlicensed venue, no fire exit, a man dead. And nothing changed. Look back at the country’s history of entertainment venue fires and the picture is unmistakable. Every tragedy stems from the same set of failures. They repeat almost identically, as if nobody ever learned a thing.

The night Lat Phrao burned

At 11.57pm on July 12, the Phra Ram radio centre received a call via the 199 hotline. A fire had broken out at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a restaurant and drinking venue near Soi Lat Phrao 1 in Chatuchak district. Firefighters from the Sutthisan, Phahonyothin, Phaya Thai and Huai Khwang stations rushed to the scene. They found the blaze raging with a large number of people trapped inside. They took around 35 minutes to bring the fire under control.

As of this morning, July 13, the toll stands at 27 dead and 63 injured. Of those, 22 remain in critical condition. The dead comprise nine men and 18 women, and officials are still working to identify them. Twelve hospitals took in the injured, all aged between 20 and 30.

The most harrowing detail came from Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt. He visited the scene and gave a summary briefing at 2.47am. Rescue teams found the bodies clustered at the venue’s two fire escape routes, he revealed. Obstructions had likely rendered both routes impassable. The most explosive finding of the investigation so far: a table used for selling sweets stood blocking a fire exit door. Put plainly, dozens of people reached their way out. The venue’s own furniture sealed it off. Rescue workers’ earlier reports also noted some bodies inside the toilets.

The governor also addressed why the fire spread so violently. He believed highly flammable decorative materials allowed flames to race across the ceiling within minutes. The venue’s owner reportedly failed to escape in time and suffered injuries too. As for the origin of the blaze, the prime minister offered one lead. A witness saw smoke at the electrical cut-out switch, pointing towards a short circuit. Forensic teams have yet to confirm it.

The venue itself tells the rest of the story. Officials described narrow entrances on only the left and right sides, plus low ceilings. The business had operated since 2023 under the registered name Brewery Na Latphrao Co Ltd. It served food, beer and spirits with live music, and had just two main exit doors.

The scale of the disaster brought Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to the scene at 1.22am. He ordered agencies to expedite the investigation, track the injured and identify the victims quickly. Forensic teams and chemical experts began a detailed inspection of the site at 9am today.

The ignored warning: 12 days earlier, in Pattaya

What makes the Lat Phrao fire so painful is that Thailand had only just received a warning.

At 12.16am on July 1, 2026, fire tore through a well-known host bar in Soi Chalermprakiat 29 in South Pattaya, Chon Buri. That was just 12 days before the Lat Phrao disaster. The blaze burned so fiercely that firefighters needed three trucks and more than 30 minutes to control it. A male employee in his late twenties could not get out in time. He died inside the venue.

The post-fire inspection found the bar had no operating licence and no fire exit.

Read that again slowly. An illegal venue, no way out, a man dead. All in Chon Buri, the same province where the Mountain B tragedy unfolded four years earlier. Imagine that fire had triggered a serious nationwide crackdown on entertainment venues. Would 27 people at Lat Phrao still be alive? Nobody will ever be able to answer that. In reality, a bar fire that killed one worker passed quietly. No national directive followed. No sweep of unlicensed venues. Then came midnight on July 12.

Tragedy one: Santika, the New Year that became an inferno

To understand why the Lat Phrao fire feels so chillingly familiar, rewind 17 years. On the night of December 31, 2008, rolling into January 1, 2009, disaster struck Santika, an upmarket nightclub in Bangkok’s Ekkamai area.

The club heaved with New Year revellers. During the live music, the venue set off pyrotechnics in front of the stage. Staff handed out paper firecrackers to partygoers. When the fire started, people inside did not react. They assumed it formed part of the show. Footage from a camera recovered at the scene confirmed the fire began with a stage special effect. With a ceiling just five metres high, the flames spread through the building within moments.

Then everything collapsed at once. The power cut out, the fire tore through the second floor and the structure gave way. Highly flammable materials, including foam wall panels and alcohol, fed the blaze. Revellers rushed towards the front door, just 2.5 metres wide. Nobody knew any other exit existed. When the flames died down, rescuers found dozens of bodies piled on top of one another at that doorway. The final toll: 67 dead, 45 critically injured and 72 more hurt.

The subsequent investigation uncovered a chain of failures. The club displayed no floor plan and had no fire exit signage. It lacked sufficient emergency lighting to guide customers out. It had also admitted far more people than the building could safely hold.

The legal battle dragged on for years. The Supreme Court eventually sentenced Wisuk Setsawat, the club’s executive known as Sia Khao, to three years in prison without suspension. His crime: negligence causing death. Boonchu Laosinat, a director of the company that installed the stage effects, received the same sentence. The court ordered compensation of more than five million baht for victims’ families and the injured. Separately, 12 victims sued the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in the Administrative Court. Their case: the BMA failed to inspect and regulate the building. The court ordered the BMA to pay 20% of the damages claimed, plus interest. In other words, responsibility did not rest with the private operator alone. The state regulator failed too.

Tragedy two: Mountain B, the lesson nobody remembered

Thirteen years later, history repeated itself in Chon Buri. At around 12.45am on August 5, 2022, fire broke out at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district. The pub had operated for just two months. It had only one usable entrance, with the rear door locked shut.

Investigators traced the fire to an electrical short circuit in the roof. It spread with terrifying speed because acoustic foam lined the building. This highly flammable material melts into burning droplets, which rained down on the people below. The disaster ultimately claimed 26 lives. The locked rear fire exit forced everyone to funnel towards the single front door.

More shocking still: the venue’s legal status. Police found Mountain B had no licence to operate as an entertainment venue. It also traded past legal hours. Officers had already raided it once, on July 16, 2022. Originally a restaurant, the owners had converted it into a nightlife venue. It had no circuit breaker and only two fire extinguishers, far too few for the premises. Put simply, the venue should never have opened in the first place. Yet it did, and people died.

The locations of the bodies followed the same grim pattern. Rescuers found victims at the entrance and inside the toilets. Some lay dead beside the DJ booth, burned beyond recognition.

What every tragedy shares: a formula for death

Place all of these disasters side by side and the common threads are alarming.

One, too few exits, and the ones that exist don’t work. Santika funnelled hundreds of people through a 2.5 metre front door. Mountain B locked its rear door shut. The Pattaya host bar had no fire exit at all. At Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, the dead lay clustered at blocked fire escapes. Among the obstructions: a sweets-selling table. That image may be the most damning symbol of the entire problem. The fire exit existed on paper. In practice, it had become retail space. In every case, people died because they could not get out of the building. The fire did not move faster than a human can run. The exits simply failed.

Two, unlicensed venues operate in plain sight. Mountain B had no licence. The Pattaya host bar had no licence. Both operated in Chon Buri, four years apart. These were not hidden speakeasies but well-known venues trading openly. So did local authorities not know? Or did they know and choose not to see?

Three, the decor becomes the fuel. Santika’s foam walls and flammable fittings produced thick toxic smoke. Mountain B’s acoustic foam melted into burning droplets. At Lat Phrao, the Bangkok governor himself blamed decorative materials for spreading the fire within minutes. Many Thai venues still use cheap, flammable decor and soundproofing. Enforcement never reaches them.

Four, the toilets become the final trap. At Santika and Mountain B, rescuers found many victims in the toilets. Early rescue reports at Lat Phrao noted bodies in the toilets too. The official briefing later identified the obstructed fire escapes as the main cluster point. Why do people run there? Emergency lighting fails, exit signs are missing, or smoke cuts off the corridors. People who have never seen the floor plan instinctively run to the toilets seeking water or shelter. But toilets have no way out. They become gas chambers filled with toxic smoke.

Five, the fires strike when venues are fullest. Every incident broke out between midnight and 1am. Santika burned on New Year’s Eve with the club packed beyond capacity. The Pattaya fire began just after midnight. Lat Phrao caught fire just before midnight on a weekend. The dead and injured were overwhelmingly young people in their twenties.

Six, the stable door gets bolted after the horse, then falls off again. After Santika, the Interior Ministry issued amended regulations requiring proper safety systems in entertainment venues. Operators subsequently ignored them. After Mountain B, the prime minister ordered nationwide safety inspections of nightlife venues. Four years later, an unlicensed bar with no fire exit still burned in Pattaya. Twelve days after that came the disaster at Lat Phrao. The problem is not a lack of law. Building control legislation exists. What is missing is rigorous inspection by the responsible agencies. A safety mindset among operators is missing too.

The questions that remain unanswered

For Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, the investigation must answer several key questions in the coming days. Where did the fire start? Does the witness account of smoke at the electrical cut-out hold up under forensic examination? What type of licence did the venue hold, and did it match how the premises actually operated? Who allowed a sweets-selling table to stand in front of a fire exit? How long had it stood there without any inspection catching it? When did local authorities last inspect the building? And the bigger question still remains. After the Pattaya bar fire at the start of this month, did any agency order additional inspections? Or did that warning simply fade into silence?

The Santika case shows the justice process can take nearly a decade to reach the Supreme Court. It also shows what victims receive. Five million baht for 67 lives and more than 200 injured amounts to almost nothing per person. As long as negligence remains cheaper than compliance, the cycle will keep turning.

Seventeen years. Three major tragedies. One ignored warning. More than a hundred lives. The only question Thai society needs to answer is simple. Will it wait for the next fire, or stop it now?