Four power poles fall after rain, strong winds in Bangkok

Four power poles fell in Bangkok’s Suan Phlu area yesterday, October 5, causing sparks and a loud bang as officials moved to cut power and secure the area.

The incident happened at around 1pm in Sathon district. Residents said rain and strong winds had hit the area before the poles began leaning and falling one after another.

Electricity officials, disaster prevention and mitigation personnel and officers from Thung Maha Mek Police Station were sent to the area after the incident.

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Police closed off the affected section and deployed officers to keep pedestrians and vehicles away from the danger zone while managing traffic around the scene.

An initial check found that the power outage was limited to the immediate area where the poles had fallen.

Officials had not determined the exact cause of the incident. The rain and strong winds reported shortly beforehand were being considered as one possible factor, but no conclusion had been reached.

Electricity officials began cutting the power supply to make the area safe before cutting apart and removing the fallen poles.

Thung Maha Mek police remained at the scene to assist with traffic and prevent motorists or pedestrians from approaching the affected area while the clearance work continued.

Officials said the aim was to remove the damaged poles and reopen the area for normal use as soon as possible.

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