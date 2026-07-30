Mirror Foundation assists Filipino homeless found on Bangkok roadside

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 11:27 AM
2 minutes read
Mirror Foundation assists Filipino homeless found on Bangkok roadside | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กั๊ก บายอัส โมเดลลิ่ง

The Mirror Foundation is working with relevant authorities to assist a former Filipino pilot who was found homeless and seriously ill beneath a BTS train station in Bangkok.

The case came to light after a Thai man shared the story on Facebook on July 29, saying he discovered the injured foreign national lying beneath Ploen Chit BTS Station while walking home.

According to the Facebook post, security guards at a nearby condominium said the foreign man had been staying in the area since July 27. The guards revealed that several people had previously offered help, but the man declined assistance and refused to go to the hospital.

The Thai man said he approached the foreigner and noticed severe wounds on his legs. During their conversation, the foreign homeless man identified himself as Larry Malpaya, a Filipino national.

Filipino ex-pilot found on Bangkok roadside
Photo via Facebook/ กั๊ก บายอัส โมเดลลิ่ง

Malpaya said he is 58 years old and has lived in Thailand for about 20 years. He had previously been married to a Thai woman in Pathum Thani, but they had since divorced.

According to the Facebook post, Malpaya became emotional while speaking about his ex-wife, prompting the Thai man to change the subject.

After searching online, the Thai man found information indicating that Malpaya had previously worked as a pilot. He showed what he found to the foreign man, and he confirmed that he had worked for Philippine Airlines and Philippines AirAsia.

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Malpaya again became emotional when asked about his career and explained that he had gone bankrupt after investing in the stock market.

Filipino man found seriously ill on Bangkok street
Photo via Facebook/ กั๊ก บายอัส โมเดลลิ่ง

According to the Thai man, Malpaya said he had previously declined medical treatment because he had no money, health insurance or identification documents and feared he would be unable to pay for treatment.

Malpaya asked for drinking water and herbal medicine from a nearby convenience store, saying he had diabetes. He reportedly offered the Thai man 120 baht to cover the purchase, but the offer was refused. Instead, the Thai man bought him water, bread and pain relief medication.

While at the scene, the Thai man said he met a representative from the Mirror Foundation, who informed him that an emergency medical team would transport Malpaya to hospital for treatment. Before leaving, the Thai man encouraged Malpaya to accept the assistance.

Filipino homeless man in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ กั๊ก บายอัส โมเดลลิ่ง

He later updated his Facebook post, saying security guards confirmed that Malpaya had agreed to receive medical care and had been taken to hospital.

The Thai man also said he later found reports showing that Malpaya had volunteered for special flight missions during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks involved.

According to DailyNews, the Mirror Foundation is now coordinating with the Philippine Embassy and relevant authorities to verify Malpaya’s identity and nationality so further assistance can be arranged. The foundation said additional support will be considered after his medical condition improves.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 11:27 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.