Foreigners face 4,000-baht tuk tuk fare after The Weeknd concert

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 11:08 AM
2 minutes read
Foreigners face 4,000-baht tuk tuk fare after The Weeknd concert
Photo via Facebook: เรารักด่านตรวจ

A Bangkok tuk tuk fare dispute has divided social media after a driver demanded 4,000 baht from two foreign tourists for a ride following The Weeknd concert, only for the pair to pay 400 baht and call him a “scammer”.

The dispute began after the driver picked up two tourists from Rajamangala National Stadium in Hua Mak following the concert and drove them to a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 4.

The journey covers around 11 to 13 kilometres and normally takes about 30 to 40 minutes.

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When they reached the hotel, the driver demanded 4,000 baht, citing heavy traffic as crowds left the concert. He then reduced the fare to 2,000 baht.

The tourists considered the amount excessive and refused to pay the full sum. They instead handed the driver 400 baht and called him a “scammer”.

Two foreign tourists clashed with a Bangkok tuk tuk driver over a 4,000-baht fare after leaving The Weeknd concert at Rajamangala Stadium.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักด่านตรวจ

Angered by the dispute, the driver followed the pair into the hotel while recording a video and continued demanding payment as they stood near a lift.

The tourists then entered the lift and went up to their room, while the driver later posted the footage online and accused them of cheating him out of the fare.

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The video quickly went viral, dividing commenters over whether the driver was overcharging or the tourists were wrong to pay only 400 baht.

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Many commenters criticised the driver, arguing that 4,000 baht was far too much for the journey and saying the dispute risked damaging Thailand’s image among foreign visitors.

Others defended him, pointing to severe congestion around Rajamangala National Stadium after the concert. Some claimed tuk tuk drivers could spend three to four hours getting into the area, collecting passengers and making their way back out through the traffic.

Several commenters also argued that tuk tuk fares are negotiated before a journey and claimed the price had already been agreed. Others accused the tourists of taking advantage of the situation by paying only 400 baht after completing the trip.

Some sarcastically urged the driver to report the dispute to the police or take it to court, suggesting he could end up facing legal action himself.

Despite the argument spreading widely online, an initial check with Hua Mak Police Station found that neither the driver nor the tourists had filed a formal complaint or report over the incident.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 11:08 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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