Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene

A foreign man attracted attention on Thai social media after he was filmed dancing outside the Bangkok nightclub fire scene, with some online users suggesting the performance was intended as a tribute to those who died in the blaze.

The Facebook page, News Itsara (นิวส์ อิสระ), shared videos showing the foreign man dancing and performing a ritual outside Rong Bear Na Lat Phrao nightclub, which was devastated by a fire on July 12.

In footage posted on Tuesday, July 14, the foreigner was seen wearing a black shirt beneath a red vest, black shorts, black boots and a rabbit ear headband. He was carrying a black backpack, wearing a waist bag and playing music through a Bluetooth speaker attached to his waist.

The videos show him dancing while walking along the footpath outside the nightclub. Journalists covering developments in the fire investigation were seen watching and recording his performance.

After the clips were shared online, social media users offered differing interpretations of the foreigner’s actions. Some speculated about his behaviour, while others believed he was expressing sympathy for those who lost their lives in the fire. Neither explanation has been confirmed.

News Itsara later shared another video on July 15 showing the man returning to the site for a second consecutive day. This time, he was dressed in green-themed clothing and again danced along the footpath while music played from his speaker.

The footage also shows him sprinkling water outside the nightclub from a bottle he was carrying. According to the Facebook page, he turned towards the venue, blew a kiss before leaving and continued making the same gesture as he walked away.

The videos prompted mixed reactions online. Some social media users called on authorities to speak with the man, while others said his actions were peaceful and did not disturb the public.

The foreign man was among many people who had visited the site following the fire. Flowers, food and drinks have been left outside the nightclub by visitors who believe the offerings honour those who died in the tragedy.

The death toll from the Bangkok nightclub fire rose to 33 on July 15 after another member of the band performing on the night of the blaze died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire, while inquiries into the nightclub’s ownership and shareholding structure also remain ongoing.