Foreign TikTok user tapes his phone on moving BTS, prompting online controversy

A foreign TikTok user has drawn criticism on Thai social media after posting a video that appeared to show him attaching his phone to a BTS Skytrain carriage with tape to record footage as the train departed.

The creator, who Thai social media users believe is Russian, posted the video on TikTok and Instagram yesterday, October 6, with the caption, “Subway surface in Bangkok experience”.

The footage appeared to show the man attaching his phone to the exterior surface of a BTS train using grey adhesive tape while the train was stopped at Surasak BTS Station. A security guard was seen approaching the phone and attempting to remove it.

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The phone appeared to remain attached as the train began moving. The video then showed the creator running along the platform as the train departed. He was unable to keep up once the train gained speed.

Later footage showed views of ICONSIAM and the Chao Phraya River from the moving train.

The video prompted mixed reactions from Thai social media users. Some criticised the creator, saying the stunt could violate BTS rules and potentially put his phone and other passengers at risk.

Others said the incident could have created additional work for BTS staff who were already dealing with large numbers of passengers.

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However, another group of users questioned whether the video accurately represented what happened. They pointed out that the opening footage showed the creator at Surasak BTS Station, while later footage appeared to show locations associated with other stations.

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Thai social media users noted that views of ICONSIAM and the Chao Phraya River can be seen along the BTS route between Krung Thon Buri and Saphan Taksin stations. Some therefore suggested that the creator’s friend may have filmed him from inside the train.

These claims about the video’s production have not been independently verified.

BTS Skytrain had not issued a public clarification about the incident at the time of reporting. The content creator had also not responded to comments under the video.

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