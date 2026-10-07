Foreign TikTok user tapes his phone on moving BTS, prompting online controversy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 5:57 PM
1 minute read
Foreign TikTok user tapes his phone on moving BTS, prompting online controversy
Photo via TikTok

A foreign TikTok user has drawn criticism on Thai social media after posting a video that appeared to show him attaching his phone to a BTS Skytrain carriage with tape to record footage as the train departed.

The creator, who Thai social media users believe is Russian, posted the video on TikTok and Instagram yesterday, October 6, with the caption, “Subway surface in Bangkok experience”.

The footage appeared to show the man attaching his phone to the exterior surface of a BTS train using grey adhesive tape while the train was stopped at Surasak BTS Station. A security guard was seen approaching the phone and attempting to remove it.

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The phone appeared to remain attached as the train began moving. The video then showed the creator running along the platform as the train departed. He was unable to keep up once the train gained speed.

Later footage showed views of ICONSIAM and the Chao Phraya River from the moving train.

Foreign TikToker tapes phone on moving BTS
Photo via TikTok

The video prompted mixed reactions from Thai social media users. Some criticised the creator, saying the stunt could violate BTS rules and potentially put his phone and other passengers at risk.

Others said the incident could have created additional work for BTS staff who were already dealing with large numbers of passengers.

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However, another group of users questioned whether the video accurately represented what happened. They pointed out that the opening footage showed the creator at Surasak BTS Station, while later footage appeared to show locations associated with other stations.

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Phone taped on moving Bangkok bts
Photo via TikTok

Thai social media users noted that views of ICONSIAM and the Chao Phraya River can be seen along the BTS route between Krung Thon Buri and Saphan Taksin stations. Some therefore suggested that the creator’s friend may have filmed him from inside the train.

These claims about the video’s production have not been independently verified.

BTS Skytrain had not issued a public clarification about the incident at the time of reporting. The content creator had also not responded to comments under the video.

Foreign TikToker criticised by Thai netizens
Photo via TikTok

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 5:57 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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