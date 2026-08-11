Foreign man wanted for attacks on food delivery riders in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Foreign man wanted for attacks on food delivery riders in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ G เคลื่อนที่เร็วเราช่วยกัน

A food delivery rider filed a police complaint after a foreign man threw an egg at him and slapped him outside a condominium in Bangna district, Bangkok, at around 2am on Sunday, July 9.

The rider shared details of the incident on social media as a warning to other delivery workers. He said the incident happened after he had completed a food delivery to a customer at a condominium in Soi Udomsuk.

According to the rider, he was riding out of the alley when the foreign man stood in the middle of the road and made loud noises. The rider initially thought the man needed assistance, so he slowed down to speak with him.

Foreigner attacks food delivery rider in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ G เคลื่อนที่เร็วเราช่วยกัน

The foreign man then reportedly approached the rider and threw an egg at his head. The foreigner then slapped the rider on the head before walking away while laughing, prompting the rider to chase after him.

The rider said he was unable to follow the foreigner after he entered a nearby condominium. He then spoke with a security guard, who told him that this foreign man had previously carried out similar acts against food delivery riders several times.

The rider also claimed that the same foreign man had stolen from a convenience store in the area and attacked an employee there. This convenience store employee had also filed a complaint with Bangna Police Station.

Foreigner wanted for repeated attacks on Thai riders
Photo via Facebook/ G เคลื่อนที่เร็วเราช่วยกัน

The victim said he wanted to pursue legal action because he believed previous victims had not reported the incidents to police. He said this may have allowed the foreign man to continue behaving in the same way.

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After the case attracted attention online, other social media users made additional claims about the foreign man. They alleged that he had repeatedly left restaurants without paying after pretending to withdraw money from an ATM.

Those claims have not been independently confirmed, and police had not provided an update on the man’s identity or whereabouts at the time of the report.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 9:46 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.