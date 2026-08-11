Foreign man wanted for attacks on food delivery riders in Bangkok

A food delivery rider filed a police complaint after a foreign man threw an egg at him and slapped him outside a condominium in Bangna district, Bangkok, at around 2am on Sunday, July 9.

The rider shared details of the incident on social media as a warning to other delivery workers. He said the incident happened after he had completed a food delivery to a customer at a condominium in Soi Udomsuk.

According to the rider, he was riding out of the alley when the foreign man stood in the middle of the road and made loud noises. The rider initially thought the man needed assistance, so he slowed down to speak with him.

The foreign man then reportedly approached the rider and threw an egg at his head. The foreigner then slapped the rider on the head before walking away while laughing, prompting the rider to chase after him.

The rider said he was unable to follow the foreigner after he entered a nearby condominium. He then spoke with a security guard, who told him that this foreign man had previously carried out similar acts against food delivery riders several times.

The rider also claimed that the same foreign man had stolen from a convenience store in the area and attacked an employee there. This convenience store employee had also filed a complaint with Bangna Police Station.

The victim said he wanted to pursue legal action because he believed previous victims had not reported the incidents to police. He said this may have allowed the foreign man to continue behaving in the same way.

After the case attracted attention online, other social media users made additional claims about the foreign man. They alleged that he had repeatedly left restaurants without paying after pretending to withdraw money from an ATM.

Those claims have not been independently confirmed, and police had not provided an update on the man’s identity or whereabouts at the time of the report.