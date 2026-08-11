Foreign egg throwing suspect arrested in Bangkok

Police today, August 11, arrested a foreign man for throwing an egg and attacking a food delivery rider in Bangkok. More victims reportedly filed complaints against the foreigner.

The 30 year old rider, Teeraphon Phon-anan, filed a complaint at Bang Na Police Station after the incident happened at around 2.20am on Sunday, August 9.

According to Teeraphon, he had just completed a food delivery in Soi Udomsuk in the Bangna district and was preparing to leave the alley when a foreign man blocked the road. Teeraphon said he slowed down as the man approached before the man threw an egg at him.

The foreign man then allegedly slapped Teeraphon on the head before running away and entering a nearby condominium. Teeraphon said he was unable to follow him into the building.

A security guard at the condominium later told Teeraphon that the same foreign man had assaulted several other food delivery riders.

An employee at a nearby convenience store also told Teeraphon that the foreign man had stole items from the shop several times. This foreign man had also left several restaurants without paying for meals.

Teeraphon subsequently met the condominium’s juristic team to obtain CCTV footage as an evidence for his complaint and was told that the same foreigner had damaged public facilities inside the accommodation.

Following Teeraphon’s complaint, condominium employees, convenience store staff and restaurant operators also reportedly filed complaints with police over their respective allegations involving the foreign man.

Teeraphon also shared details of the incident on social media, bringing wider public attention to the case. With the public attention, Bang Na Police Station swiftly arrested the foreign suspect this afternoon. Police have not yet finalised the legal penalties the accused may face.

Officers urged anyone else who believes they were a victim of the foreign man to come forward and file a complaint so their cases can be investigated.

The case prompted comments online, with some users calling for the foreign man to be deported after legal proceedings are completed.

The suspect’s identity and nationality have not been disclosed, and the allegations concerning the other reported incidents remain subject to police investigation.